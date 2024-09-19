Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
DOMINICAN REPUBLIC MICROFINANCE FACILITY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 25,295,194.59
Countries
Sector(s)
Dominican Republic : € 25,295,194.59
Credit lines : € 25,295,194.59
Signature date(s)
8/12/2025 : € 4,465,894.47
4/12/2025 : € 10,409,737.7
8/12/2025 : € 10,419,562.42
Link to source
Data sheet
Other links
Summary sheet
Parent project
ACP INCLUSIVE FINANCE FACILITY

Summary sheet

Release date
23 August 2024
Status
Reference
Signed | 04/12/2025
20230452
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BANCO DE AHORRO Y CREDITO ADOPEM SA,BANCO MULTIPLE ADEMI SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 30 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Operation to finance micro, small and medium sized enterprises in the Dominican Republic. The EIB loan will contribute to two Global Gateway Investment Agenda priorities, namely, women empowerment and gender equality by financing small-scale projects by micro-entrepreneurs with a focus on women borrowers (50%), and combat sargassum, a seaweed whose proliferation in the Caribbean has negative impact on the marine ecosystem, fishing and tourism. It is proposed to allocate 30% of the EIB loan to sargassum-related projects.

Financing of micro-entrepreneurs and small and medium sized enterprises in the Dominican Republic with a focus on women borrowers (50%). A third (30%) of the operation will be allocated to borrowers making use of sargassum, a seaweed whose proliferation in the Caribbean has negative impact on the marine ecosystem, fishing and tourism.

Additionality and Impact

The proposed operation comprises two EUR 15m loans to two local microfinance institutions in the Dominican Republic to target three EIB Global key objectives: i) gender equality, ii) climate action, and iii) access to finance.


With half of the adult population excluded from financial services, many of which women, the operation (100%) is to be allocated to micro borrowers and half of the EIB loan would be allocated to women. Until today, perceived higher risk of micro borrowers created barriers for the growth of this segment. The EIB loan will help both institutions to strengthen the diversification of their funding resources and make them more long term.


The Dominican Republic is a Small Island Developing State ("SID") suffering from physical climate risk. Accordingly, 30% of the operation will be allocated to sargassum-related projects. The EIB will provide substantial support and technical assistance to finance the Sargassum value chain.


The project aligns with the strategic priorities set at the national, regional and EU level by addressing market failures and complementing objectives such as inclusive growth, affordable finance, equal participation of women, climate resilience and also advances several SDGs.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
19 September 2024
4 December 2025
Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

