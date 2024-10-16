Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 236,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Armenia : € 236,000,000
Transport : € 236,000,000
Signature date(s)
12/11/2024 : € 236,000,000
Other links
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - ESIA Disclosure and Consultation report
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Environmental and Social Management Plan (ESMP)
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Annex 2 to ESIA report - Critical Habitat Assessment
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Non Technical Summary
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Annex 3 to ESIA report - Appropriate Assessment
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Social Environment
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Annex 1 to ESIA report - Biodiversity Baseline
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Conclusions And Recommendations
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT
Related public register
24/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Cumulative Impact Assessment
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Physical Environment
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Environmental and Social Action Plan (ESAP)
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Biodiversity
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Biodiversity Action Plan
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Project definition
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Resettlement Framework
Related press
Armenia: EIB Global signs €236 million loan to finance construction of Sisian-Kajaran road

Summary sheet

Release date
16 August 2024
Status
Reference
Signed | 12/11/2024
20230365
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT
REPUBLIQUE D'ARMENIE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 236 million
EUR 1349 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will finance the construction of a 60 km-long single carriageway road link between Sisian and Kajaran in the southern and mountainous region of Syunik, divided into two sections and Bargushat tunnel, which is a key part of Armenia's North-South Highway.

The aim is to address the market/network failure related to accessibility along the extended core trans-European network (TEN-T) road network. The new climate resilient road link will improve connectivity along the North-South transport corridor, by reducing travelling times, vehicle operating costs and road crashes while contributing to mitigate climate change.

Additionality and Impact

The project addresses the market/network failure related to accessibility along the extended Core TEN-T road network. The project is expected to improve connectivity along the North-South road corridor, by providing a new climate resilient road link that will contribute to climate change mitigation through reduced travel distance. The new link will reduce travel times, vehicle operating costs and road crashes.

The EIB has been instrumental in the preparation stage of this flagship project, in close cooperation with EBRD (who managed an EU grant for Feasibility Study and ESIA), and in mobilising ADB co-financing.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

An Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) report with respect to the IFI standards has been prepared under EBRD support and included in the public consultation launched by EBRD in August 2023 for 120 days. The project crosses some national and internationally recognised protected areas and some natural and critical habitats, where potential impacts are anticipated due to project activities. Appropriate mitigation measures (avoidance, reduction, restoration) have been proposed to minimise the impacts to acceptable levels within the scope of the environmental and social impact assessment (ESIA). ESIA also proposes measures to achieve net gain for the two affected critical habitats. Further conservation measures are planned for the threatened species impacted, to ensure that the project does not result in any net loss. The ESIA concluded that the project does not jeopardise the integrity of the species and habitats nor it will compromise the viability of the critical habitats and/or habitats of high biodiversity value or their associated features at the scale of the Ecologically Appropriate Area of Analysis (or greater).

The operation is considered a public sector operation for which the national procurement legal framework applies. As with other infrastructure projects the promoter manages all civil works, supply and supervision/technical assistance contracts related to the implementation of this project. These contracts will be tendered internationally according to the normal procedures and requirements for public works in Armenia. It is expected that the project works will be tendered in three lots (two road sections co-financed by EIB, one tunnel section). The procurement is expected to be delegated to EBRD, as lead financier, for the southern road section and to ADB, as lead financier, for the northern road section.

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
16 October 2024
12 November 2024
Related documents
01/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - ESIA Disclosure and Consultation report
01/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Environmental and Social Management Plan (ESMP)
01/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Annex 2 to ESIA report - Critical Habitat Assessment
01/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Non Technical Summary
01/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Annex 3 to ESIA report - Appropriate Assessment
01/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Social Environment
01/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Annex 1 to ESIA report - Biodiversity Baseline
01/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Conclusions And Recommendations
01/10/2024 - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT
24/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT
01/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Cumulative Impact Assessment
01/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Physical Environment
01/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Environmental and Social Action Plan (ESAP)
01/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Biodiversity
01/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Biodiversity Action Plan
01/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Project definition
01/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Resettlement Framework
Other links
Related press
Armenia: EIB Global signs €236 million loan to finance construction of Sisian-Kajaran road

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - ESIA Disclosure and Consultation report
Publication Date
1 Oct 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
232526982
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20230365
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Armenia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Environmental and Social Management Plan (ESMP)
Publication Date
1 Oct 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
232573498
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20230365
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Armenia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Annex 2 to ESIA report - Critical Habitat Assessment
Publication Date
1 Oct 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
232539729
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20230365
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Armenia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Non Technical Summary
Publication Date
1 Oct 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
232530623
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20230365
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Armenia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Annex 3 to ESIA report - Appropriate Assessment
Publication Date
1 Oct 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
232528899
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20230365
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Armenia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Social Environment
Publication Date
1 Oct 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
232523711
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20230365
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Armenia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Annex 1 to ESIA report - Biodiversity Baseline
Publication Date
1 Oct 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
232538962
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20230365
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Armenia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Conclusions And Recommendations
Publication Date
1 Oct 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
232536778
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20230365
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Armenia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT
Publication Date
1 Oct 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
232537369
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP)
Project Number
20230365
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Armenia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT
Publication Date
24 Oct 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
227063318
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20230365
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Armenia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Cumulative Impact Assessment
Publication Date
1 Oct 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
232538374
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20230365
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Armenia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Physical Environment
Publication Date
1 Oct 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
232526137
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20230365
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Armenia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Environmental and Social Action Plan (ESAP)
Publication Date
1 Oct 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
232538481
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20230365
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Armenia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Biodiversity
Publication Date
1 Oct 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
232545552
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20230365
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Armenia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Biodiversity Action Plan
Publication Date
1 Oct 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
232540001
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20230365
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Armenia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Project definition
Publication Date
1 Oct 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
232525746
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20230365
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Armenia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Resettlement Framework
Publication Date
1 Oct 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
232525354
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20230365
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Armenia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - ESIA Disclosure and Consultation report
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Environmental and Social Management Plan (ESMP)
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Annex 2 to ESIA report - Critical Habitat Assessment
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Non Technical Summary
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Annex 3 to ESIA report - Appropriate Assessment
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Social Environment
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Annex 1 to ESIA report - Biodiversity Baseline
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Conclusions And Recommendations
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT
Related public register
24/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Cumulative Impact Assessment
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Physical Environment
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Environmental and Social Action Plan (ESAP)
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Biodiversity
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Biodiversity Action Plan
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Project definition
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Resettlement Framework
Other links
Summary sheet
ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT
Data sheet
ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT
Related press
Armenia: EIB Global signs €236 million loan to finance construction of Sisian-Kajaran road

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Armenia: EIB Global signs €236 million loan to finance construction of Sisian-Kajaran road
Other links
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - ESIA Disclosure and Consultation report
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Environmental and Social Management Plan (ESMP)
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Annex 2 to ESIA report - Critical Habitat Assessment
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Non Technical Summary
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Annex 3 to ESIA report - Appropriate Assessment
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Social Environment
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Annex 1 to ESIA report - Biodiversity Baseline
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Conclusions And Recommendations
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT
Related public register
24/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Cumulative Impact Assessment
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Physical Environment
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Environmental and Social Action Plan (ESAP)
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Biodiversity
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Biodiversity Action Plan
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Project definition
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Resettlement Framework

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications