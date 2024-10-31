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TOUAX SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORTATION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 50,000,000
Transport : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
20/12/2024 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related public register
01/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TOUAX SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORTATION
Parent project
EU SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE LENDING ENVELOPE

Summary sheet

Release date
27 June 2025
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/12/2024
20230331
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TOUAX SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORTATION
TOUAX RAIL LTD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 111 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will finance the acquisition of approximately 900 freight railcars to be leased for rail operations across Europe.

Through the renewal and expansion of the stock of railcars in Europe and the growth of the lessors market, the project contributes to expand the electric rail freight transport services. It will help lower CO2 emissions in the transport sector and enable more efficient supply chains, savings on logistic costs for clients as well as reducing external costs of transport.

Additionality and Impact

Through the renewal of the obsolete stock of railcars in Europe and the growth of the lessors market, the project contributes to expanding electric rail freight transport services, thus enabling more efficient supply chains, savings on logistic costs for clients as well as reducing external costs of transport. This will increase the competitiveness of rail freight and contribute to sustainable growth and employment in Europe in line with the EU Green Deal objectives.


Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project will increase the competitiveness of rail freight and contribute to sustainable growth and employment in Europe in line with the EU Green Deal objectives.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as a private company, not subject to the EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
31 October 2024
20 December 2024
Related documents
01/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TOUAX SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORTATION
Related projects
Parent project
EU SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE LENDING ENVELOPE

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TOUAX SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORTATION
Publication Date
1 Jul 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
189612381
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20230331
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
01/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TOUAX SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORTATION
Other links
Summary sheet
TOUAX SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORTATION
Data sheet
TOUAX SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORTATION
Parent project
EU SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE LENDING ENVELOPE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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