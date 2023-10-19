DOMINION RDI - INNOVATIVE SOLUTIONS

Summary sheet
- Services - Information and communication
The project will mainly support the promoter's research, development and innovation (RDI) investment programme concerning IT, engineering services, as well as digital tools and solutions to drive innovative management and accelerate the adoption of advanced technologies.
The promoter's RDI activities will generate positive knowledge, technology and environmental externalities, thanks to their contribution to the automation and digitalisation of the industrial and energy ecosystems in Europe.
The operation supports investments in Digital technologies aligned with EU policy objectives (Digital Europe Programme, Europe's Digital Decade: digital targets for 2030) and strengthening the competitiveness of the sector for the benefit of citizens and businesses across the Union, while contributing to the Bank's Policy objective "Innovation, Digital and Human Capital". The activities are expected to facilitate the accumulation and diffusion of knowledge within the European industry.
EIB's financing provides a strong signalling effect on the quality of the project (facilitating other financiers), combining longer maturity and reduced the average cost of debt whilst strengthening the overall financial profile of the Promoter.
The financed activities do not fall under the annexes of the environmental impact assessments (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU and are therefore not subject to mandatory EIA.
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, and is thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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