USTI NAD LABEM MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Urban development - Construction
The project consists in a municipal framework loan to contribute to the modernisation of municipal infrastructure and services of the City of Usti nad Labem.
The aim is to support eligible schemes coherent with the development strategy of the City of Usti nad Labem.
The Project shall support a multi-sector investment programme of the City of Usti nad Labem in the Czech Republic in the period 2024-2028. The Project will address a number of market failures that justify the use of public financing to address the investment gap. In particular the Project intervenes in provision of public goods and services (e.g. public infrastructure dedicated to public services for citizens, transport and energy efficiency) and is expected to generate positive externalities (including energy savings and climate action), resulting in higher quality of services for citizens. Importantly, the EIB will bring financial value added through the proposed municipal Framework Loan, enabling a faster absorption of EU grants, a positive signalling effect on the market and advantageous financing terms.
The EIB will generally allocate its funds only to eligible schemes which are environmentally sound. All schemes must comply with EU environmental legislation as well as comply with the principles and standards of the EIB's Environmental Policy Statement.
The promoter is subject to the public procurement regime. The EIB will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/24/EU, Directive 2014/25/EU, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC and 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU (OJEU), as and where required.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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