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USTI NAD LABEM MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 41,628,055.57
Countries
Sector(s)
Czechia : € 41,628,055.57
Urban development : € 41,628,055.57
Signature date(s)
16/12/2024 : € 41,628,055.57
Other links
Related public register
24/01/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - USTI NAD LABEM MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II
Related story
Ancient roots, renewable future

Summary sheet

Release date
22 September 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/12/2024
20230252
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
USTI NAD LABEM MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II
STATUTARNI MESTO USTI NAD LABEM
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
CZK 1042 million (EUR 42 million)
CZK 1448 million (EUR 58 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists in a municipal framework loan to contribute to the modernisation of municipal infrastructure and services of the City of Usti nad Labem.

The aim is to support eligible schemes coherent with the development strategy of the City of Usti nad Labem.

Additionality and Impact

The Project shall support a multi-sector investment programme of the City of Usti nad Labem in the Czech Republic in the period 2024-2028. The Project will address a number of market failures that justify the use of public financing to address the investment gap. In particular the Project intervenes in provision of public goods and services (e.g. public infrastructure dedicated to public services for citizens, transport and energy efficiency) and is expected to generate positive externalities (including energy savings and climate action), resulting in higher quality of services for citizens. Importantly, the EIB will bring financial value added through the proposed municipal Framework Loan, enabling a faster absorption of EU grants, a positive signalling effect on the market and advantageous financing terms.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The EIB will generally allocate its funds only to eligible schemes which are environmentally sound. All schemes must comply with EU environmental legislation as well as comply with the principles and standards of the EIB's Environmental Policy Statement.

The promoter is subject to the public procurement regime. The EIB will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/24/EU, Directive 2014/25/EU, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC and 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU (OJEU), as and where required.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
19 January 2024
16 December 2024
Related documents
24/01/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - USTI NAD LABEM MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II
Other links

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - USTI NAD LABEM MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II
Publication Date
24 Jan 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
171127665
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20230252
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Czechia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
24/01/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - USTI NAD LABEM MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II
Other links
Summary sheet
USTI NAD LABEM MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II
Data sheet
USTI NAD LABEM MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II
Related story
Ancient roots, renewable future

News & Stories

Link to source
Related story
Ancient roots, renewable future
Other links
Related public register
24/01/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - USTI NAD LABEM MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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