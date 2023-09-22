Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
BP ALTO ADIGE CLIMATE ACTION FOR SME AND MIDCAPS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 150,000,000
Credit lines : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
16/12/2025 : € 50,000,000
23/11/2023 : € 100,000,000
BP ALTO ADIGE CLIMATE ACTION FOR SME AND MIDCAPS
Release date
15 June 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/11/2023
20230195
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BP ALTO ADIGE CLIMATE ACTION FOR SME AND MIDCAPS
BANCA POPOLARE DELL'ALTO ADIGE SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The credit line will support small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs), Midcaps and other private sector entities, such as residential homeowners and related associations, as well as the energy efficiency transition. A particular focus will be on green projects, including green mortgages.

The aim is to improve access to finance for Italian SMEs and Midcaps, as well as homeowner associations and individuals for the purchase of green residential and commercial buildings. The project will bring positive externalities, by reducing carbon emissions, improving energy efficiency and energy security. Additionally, it will support the EIB's climate action objectives. At least 25% of the facility will support Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability projects.

Additionality and Impact

The project will bring positive externalities through reduced carbon emission, greater energy efficiency and improved energy security. The project supports the climate action objectives of the Bank.


Through this operation additional resources will be channelled to finance eligible investments promoted by SMEs and Midcaps: the additional lending capacity provided through the EIB's intervention will generate positive effects on investments, from the availability of long-term financing to overall lower financing costs. 


At least 25% of the facility will be dedicated to Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability projects. 


The facility addresses an important market failure that is SMEs' access to finance which, despite improvement in the recent years, still lags behind. This has become even more important in the context of the economic downturn caused by the War in Ukraine. Through this operation additional resources will be channelled to finance eligible investments promoted by SMEs and Midcaps: the additional lending capacity provided through the EIB's intervention will generate positive effects on investments from the availability of long term financing and of overall lower financing costs. The Climate action element of the operation addresses negative climate and environmental externalities, a market failure, through the reduction of carbon emissions and other air pollution. Therefore the financing contributes to Italy 2030 decarbonisation goals.


Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
22 September 2023
23 November 2023
BP ALTO ADIGE CLIMATE ACTION FOR SME AND MIDCAPS
