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REGIONE TOSCANA EU BLENDING

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 160,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 160,000,000
Credit lines : € 160,000,000
Signature date(s)
5/02/2025 : € 30,000,000
10/02/2025 : € 30,000,000
23/12/2024 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related press
Italy: EIB provides €160 million to support micro, small and medium-sized enterprises in Tuscany

Summary sheet

Release date
2 January 2025
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/12/2024
20230118
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
REGIONE TOSCANA EU BLENDING
BANCA CAMBIANO 1884 SPA,BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA SPA,ICCREA BANCA SPA - ISTITUTO CENTRALE DEL CREDITO COOPERATIVO
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 160 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The operation supports the Regione Toscana measures in favour of local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps targeting working capital needs and investments in digital transition, research and development, innovation, energy efficiency and renewable energy.

Financing of small/medium projects carried out by small and medium-sized enterprises and mid-caps.

Additionality and Impact

The Operation eases financial constraints for SMEs and Midcaps in the Regione Toscana and is also expected to support green and innovative projects and companies. The Operation addresses the failure in financial markets for SMEs and Midcaps arising from limited access and/or high cost of financing charged by creditors as a result of information asymmetries, lack of collateral and imperfect screening and monitoring. The Operation is also expected to contribute to financing of smaller innovative companies, which generate significant positive externalities through the creation of innovative processes, products or services and through skills development in the Regione Toscana. A part of the Operation will be also dedicated to climate action & environmental sustainability, thus facilitating the green transition of the economy.

EIB funding will be blended with EU structural funds and will thus contribute to the regional development plan. Some companies will be located in the areas affected by recent flooding.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
26 July 2024
23 December 2024
Other links
Related press
Italy: EIB provides €160 million to support micro, small and medium-sized enterprises in Tuscany

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Italy: EIB provides €160 million to support micro, small and medium-sized enterprises in Tuscany
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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