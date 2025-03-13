Italy: EIB provides €160 million to support micro, small and medium-sized enterprises in Tuscany

EIB

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has approved a €160 million financing package for the Tuscany region, aiming to back the investments and the working capital needs of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises in Tuscany. Tuscany Region President Eugenio Giani and EIB Vice-President Gelsomina Vigliotti launched the operational phase of the initiative at the Palazzo Strozzi Sacrati in Florence today.

In addition to the €160 million already planned, the region will provide a further €10 million to cut the interest paid by micro, small and medium-sized enterprises in Tuscany. The 321 companies selected in the 2023 research and development calls will be able to access the EIB credit line from 17 March by confirming the option exercised in the application to finance their investments in productive activities, research, innovation and working capital.

Subsidies will be applied to loans granted to micro, small and medium-sized enterprises by banks selected by the Tuscany region in a recently issued public call. It will also be possible to obtain a refund of any guarantees. The banks involved are Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Banca Cambiano, Cambiano Leasing and BCC Banca Iccrea, benefiting 12 cooperative banks in Tuscany that are members of BCC Iccrea Group and Federazione Toscana delle BCC.

“This agreement confirms the EIB’s support for Italian business, helping to promote the sustainable development and long-term competitiveness of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises in Tuscany,” said EIB Vice-President Gelsomina Vigliotti.

Tuscany Region President Eugenio Giani and Regional Councillor for Economy and Tourism Leonardo Marras explained: “We want to improve the competitiveness of our micro, small and medium-sized enterprises by backing their productive investment in expansion, diversification, system consolidation and the green, technological and digital transition. Micro, small and medium-sized enterprises are the backbone of the regional productive system in Tuscany. The calls we have just published will enable them to reduce the interest rates and guarantee premiums on bank loans granted from the EIB’s Regione Toscana EU Blending 2023-0118 credit line. We will provide them with an additional €30 million from the European Regional Development Fund, €3 million of which will be reserved for companies based in inner areas.”

Technical details

The beneficiaries of this operation are micro, small and medium-sized enterprises in several sectors including manufacturing, tourism and research and development. See here for specific limitations. Subsidy applications must be submitted online via the Sistema Fondi Toscana IT system here and will be assessed by Sviluppo Toscana. Applications can be submitted until the available funds are exhausted. The total cost of the projects presented must not be less than €70 000 (€90 000 for research and development calls) or more than €5 million. Interest rate reduction subsidies are provided in a single instalment covering up to 80% of the amount for financing investment projects and up to 90% for financing projects contributing to climate action.

The maximum interest rate subsidy for new calls for productive investments may not exceed €300 000 per project. Within five months of submitting the subsidy application, the company must provide documentation certifying the granting of the bank loan and the related guarantee to receive the financing. Guarantees costs can be reimbursed by the Tuscany region up to a maximum of €12 000.

Once financing is secured, they will have 15 months to complete their investment project.

Background information

EIB

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. Built around eight core priorities, we finance investments that contribute to EU policy objectives by bolstering climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, cohesion, agriculture and bioeconomy, social infrastructure, the capital markets union, and a stronger Europe in a more peaceful and prosperous world. The EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund (EIF), signed nearly €89 billion in new financing for over 900 high-impact projects in 2024, boosting Europe’s competitiveness and security. The EIB Group signed 99 operations totalling €10.98 billion in Italy in 2024, unlocking almost €37 billion of investment in the real economy. All projects financed by the EIB Group are in line with the Paris Climate Agreement, as pledged in our Climate Bank Roadmap. Almost 60% of the EIB Group’s annual financing supports projects directly contributing to climate change mitigation, adaptation, and a healthier environment. Fostering market integration and mobilising investment, the Group supported a record of over €100 billion in new investment for Europe’s energy security in 2024 and mobilised €110 billion in growth capital for startups, scale-ups and European pioneers. Approximately half of the EIB's financing within the European Union is directed towards cohesion regions, where per capita income is lower than the EU average.