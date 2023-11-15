NORTHEAST RAMALLAH WASTEWATER

The project foresees the provision of a wastewater collection and treatment system for northeast Ramallah, in Palestine. Investments in sanitation infrastructure generate positive externalities through avoided pollution of the environment, surface and ground water. Therefore, the operation will bring substantial benefits to the population residing in the project area in terms of: (i) increasing access to safely managed sanitation services; (ii) environmental protection and depollution; (iii) improving public health, by protecting surface/underground water quality and reducing pollution; (iv) climate action thanks to wastewater reuse and sustainable water resources management in the context of water scarcity and the possible generation of renewable energy from solar PVs; (v) broadly speaking, promoting sustainable economic development, by contributing to the improvement of economic prospects and livelihoods of farmers in the area. Addressing these externalities and the resulting market failures thus contributes to achieving the EU, EIB's and national objectives of environmental protection and natural resource efficiency. Additionally, the project supports various sustainable development goals, in particular, but not limited to, contributing to clean water and sanitation, good health and wellbeing, and clean and affordable energy.

The long maturity of the EIB loan, its concessional financial terms with expected mobilization of a grant from the EU-Neighbourhood Investment Platform (EU NIP) are of high value to the Borrower and the project. Additionally, the long tenor, flexible terms of drawdowns adjusted to the needs of the project and advantageous financial terms will increase the financial flexibility and investment capacity. The Bank's contribution will therefore facilitate the completion of the project on favourable terms and in a timely manner.