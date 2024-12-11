Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

BILLIONNETZ GERMANY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 200,000,000
Telecom : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
30/12/2024 : € 200,000,000
Other links
Related public register
18/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BILLIONNETZ GERMANY

Summary sheet

Release date
7 August 2024
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/12/2024
20230072
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BILLIONNETZ GERMANY
DEUTSCHE GIGANETZ GMBH
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 407 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project relates to the design and rollout of a Fibre to the Home (FTTH) Very High Capacity Network (VHC) coverage in rural and sub-urban areas, mostly in Central and South Germany.

The aim is to add around 226k additional homes passed to the promoter's existing network of 194k homes passed (at the end of 2023), which represents around half of the promoter's company wide deployment plan. Upon project completion, the promoter will see its network more than triple, reaching at least 629k homes passed. In terms of areas, the focus is mainly on non-subsidized areas for households with no existing access to cable or FTTH/B broadband technologies. In addition, the promoter will also offer wholesale open access services to other retail operators.

Additionality and Impact

This project addresses the market failure to invest in Very High Capacity (VHC) digital infrastructure in underserved areas as a result of the historical market power of the incumbent for basic broadband and the low interest to invest in smaller local networks on a scattered basis over the country. Moreover, it will address the market failure to invest in lower-density areas due to the high commercial risks and costs involved and the expected positive externalities by enabling more users to benefit from the access to information, digital services and better communication, which are not captured by the project returns. The project is fully in line with the EU 2030 Digital Compass targets, stating that all households should have access to Gigabit connectivity by 2030.


EIB loan will diversify the sources of financing of the borrower, which is critical in the context of a large non-recourse financing and the fact that lending market may have reached its limits in terms of sector exposure. The EIB loan will accelerate the Borrower's investment plan. In addition, EIB financial added-value will improve the financial sustainability of the borrower and the project. EIB may provide further additionality being able to extend its maturity at the time of refinancing.  

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Investments in fixed telecommunications projects (mainly civil works for fibre rollout) do not fall under the Annexes of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU (amending Directive 2011/92/EC).

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
11 December 2024
30 December 2024
Related documents
18/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BILLIONNETZ GERMANY

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BILLIONNETZ GERMANY
Publication Date
18 Dec 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
217379044
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20230072
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
18/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BILLIONNETZ GERMANY
Other links
Summary sheet
BILLIONNETZ GERMANY
Data sheet
BILLIONNETZ GERMANY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications