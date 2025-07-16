TVO SAFETY IMPROVEMENTS II

The Project will replace internal reactor components to prevent potential mechanical failures and ensure safe and reliable operation with considerations for possible future power upgrade of the units. Moreover, it will implement the instrumentation and control system lifetime management program.





The project will contribute to the Bank's lending priority policy on competitive and secure energy supporting low carbon power generation. The project components comply with the EIB's screening and assessment criteria for nuclear energy projects. The Project contributes to the REPowerEU initiative of the Bank. The overall rating of the project's contribution to policy goals is rated 'good'. The investment contributes towards increasing security of supply by enabling production of dispatchable low-carbon energy.





The investments contribute to the improvement of the reliability and safety of units 1 and 2, so to maintain safe and stable production and high load factors. The project is justified financially and economically, with benefits of security of supply of nuclear generation as well as broader benefits related to energy security. The promoter possesses sufficient experience and track record in the sector to manage the implementation of the project.





The proposed loan will contribute to the diversification of the borrower's financing sources and thus strengthen the overall financing position of the company. Long tenor of the EIB loan is considered highly beneficial for the promoter's capex needs. Furthermore, the Bank's financing support to the promoter will provide a positive signalling effect to the local financing markets by demonstrating confidence in the project's viability.