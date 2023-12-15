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FINNVERA LRS ENHANCED SUPPORT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Finland : € 200,000,000
Credit lines : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
30/05/2024 : € 200,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
16 November 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/05/2024
20220935
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
FINNVERA LRS ENHANCED SUPPORT
FINNVERA OYJ
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 560 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The operation consists of an unfunded risk participation scheme under a full delegation approach by which the EIB will cover up to 50% of the losses with respect to each defaulted loan of a portfolio of loans to mid-caps.

The aim is to support mid-caps operating in all EIB's eligible sectors in Finland, and potentially other EU Member States. Access to finance remains constrained for the time being as a result of the economic uncertainty exacerbated by the war in Ukraine, supply chain bottlenecks, energy security, and lasting effects of the pandemic.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
15 December 2023
30 May 2024
Related projects
Parent project
LRS - EU PL RISK SHARING INSTRUMENT

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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