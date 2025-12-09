TECHEU VD ROSI PV PANEL RECYCLING (IEU GT)

The Project is in line with the InvestEU objective for environment and resources, in particular with respect to projects and enterprises that implement the circular economy, as defined in the Annex II of the InvestEU Regulation.





The Project is eligible under Article 309 point (c) Common interest and qualifies under the Bank's public policy goals for (i) "Sustainable Energy and Natural Resources" and (ii) "Innovation, Digital and Human Capital".





This Project supports the financing of an innovative, high-growth company that revalorizes strategical and critical raw materials, contributing to decarbonisation and a lower environmental footprint. This project eases financial constraints for a start-up that arise from information asymmetries caused by the lack of track record and high screening costs for small investments.





The Project addresses several market failures related to financing of small, innovative, and high-growth company.





Part of the Project is expected to benefit the local economy in Teruel, Spain, an area supported by the EU Just Transition Mechanism.





EIB's involvement provides high-risk financing alongside excellent customized terms. This operation could not be executed without the guarantee from InvestEU for eligible venture debt transactions.