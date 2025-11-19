Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

LYCEES TECHNIQUES PROFESSIONNELS DU BENIN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 110,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Benin : € 110,000,000
Education : € 110,000,000
Signature date(s)
5/01/2026 : € 110,000,000
Link to source
Data sheet
LYCEES TECHNIQUES PROFESSIONNELS DU BENIN
Other links
Summary sheet
LYCEES TECHNIQUES PROFESSIONNELS DU BENIN
Related public register
22/11/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LYCEES TECHNIQUES PROFESSIONNELS DU BENIN

Summary sheet

Release date
15 October 2025
Status
Reference
Signed | 05/01/2026
20220816
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
LYCEES TECHNIQUES PROFESSIONNELS DU BENIN
AGENCE DE DEVELOPPEMENT DE L'ENSEIGNEMENT TECHNIQUE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 110 million
EUR 258 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the construction, rehabilitation and equipping of 15 technical secondary schools (lycées techniques professionnels, LTPs) across various regions in Benin. The loan is expected to finance infrastructure and equipment for six of the 15 LTPs included in the project.

The aim is to improve the alignment between the skills of young people and the needs of the labour market. The project will support youth employment and economic growth in Benin. A higher employment rate will contribute to enhance well-being and reduce poverty among the population.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project will comply with applicable national environmental legislation and with the EIB's environmental and social principles. The promoter's procedures for impact assessment and environmental monitoring will also be aligned with these requirements.

The promoter shall ensure that the project implementation will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
19 November 2025
5 January 2026
Related documents
22/11/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LYCEES TECHNIQUES PROFESSIONNELS DU BENIN
Link to source
Summary sheet
LYCEES TECHNIQUES PROFESSIONNELS DU BENIN
Other links
Data sheet
LYCEES TECHNIQUES PROFESSIONNELS DU BENIN

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LYCEES TECHNIQUES PROFESSIONNELS DU BENIN
Publication Date
22 Nov 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
252801343
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20220816
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Benin
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
22/11/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LYCEES TECHNIQUES PROFESSIONNELS DU BENIN
Other links
Summary sheet
LYCEES TECHNIQUES PROFESSIONNELS DU BENIN
Data sheet
LYCEES TECHNIQUES PROFESSIONNELS DU BENIN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications