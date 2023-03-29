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EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 110,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Austria : € 110,000,000
Energy : € 110,000,000
Signature date(s)
2/06/2023 : € 110,000,000
Other links
Related public register
22/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN
Related public register
22/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Prottes II - UVE Zusammenfassung
Related public register
22/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Prottes II - Fachbeitrag Waldökologie und Forst.
Related public register
22/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Prottes II - Fachbeitrag: Wildökologie und Jagd
Related public register
23/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Großkrut - Ergänzung Naturschutz
Related public register
23/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Paasdorf - UVE Zusammenfassung
Related public register
23/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Paasdorf - Beurteilung Kabeltrasse für Tiere, Pflanzen und Lebensräume
Related public register
23/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Paasdorf - UVE Fachbeitrag Gesundheit und Wohlbefinden
Related public register
23/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Palterndorf - Fachbeitrag: Mensch, Gesundheit und Wohlbefinden
Related public register
23/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Großkrut - Tiere Pflanzen Lebensräume
Related public register
23/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Palterndorf - UVE-Fachbeitrag Ökologie
Related public register
23/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Paasdorf - Umweltauswirkung der Vorhabensänderung
Related public register
23/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Paasdorf - Forschungsbericht Schwarzstorch
Related public register
23/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Palterndorf - Übersichtsplan - Siedlungsräume und Fotopunkte
Related public register
23/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Palterndorf - Technische Beschreibung der Änderungen
Related public register
23/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Palterndorf - Übersichtsplan - Siedlungsräume und Immissionspunkte
Related public register
23/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Großkrut - UVE-Zusammenfassung
Related public register
23/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Paasdorf - Fachbeitrag: Wildökologie
Related public register
23/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Palterndorf - Leitbild Lenkungsmaßnahmen Rotmilan
Related public register
23/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Paasdorf - Fachbeitrag: Tiere und Pflanzen sowie deren Lebensräume
Related public register
23/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Palterndorf - UVE Zusammenfassung
Related public register
23/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Paasdorf - Ergänzung Fachbeitrag Tiere und Pflanzen
Related public register
22/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Prottes II - Fachbeitrag: Tiere, Pflanzen, Lebensräume
Related public register
23/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Palterndorf - Nachreichung zum UVE Fachbeitrag Naturschutz
Related public register
23/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Großkrut - UVE Fachbeitrag: Gesundheit und Wohlbefinden
Related public register
23/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Palterndorf - Stellungnahme
Related public register
23/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Paasdorf - Fachbeitrag: Tiere und Pflanzen sowie deren Lebensräume - Bewertung
Related public register
23/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Palterndorf - Fachbeitrag: Jagd- und Forstwirtschaft
Related public register
23/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Großkrut - Umweltauswirkungen der Vorhabensänderung
Related public register
23/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Großkrut - UVE Fachbeitrag Ökologie
Related public register
22/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Prottes II - Fachbeitrag: Mensch, Gesundheit und Wohlbefinden
Related public register
22/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Prottes II - Übersichtsplan - Immissionspunkte
Related press
Austria: EIB commits to co-financing EVN investment in wind farms

Summary sheet

Release date
31 July 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 02/06/2023
20220804
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN
EVN NATURKRAFT ERZEUGUNGSGESELLSCHAFT MBH
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 110 million
EUR 147 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project will finance the promoter's investments in onshore wind farms in Austria. Completion of the selected projects is planned for the beginning of 2025.

The aim is to primarily reduce carbon and air pollution emissions. Moreover, the onshore wind farms will foster the integration of new, variable renewable generation technologies in the market. Ultimately, the purpose is to support the development of new renewable capacities with more market-exposed structures.

Additionality and Impact

This operation concerns the development and operation of a portfolio of onshore wind farms in Austria. They will support the 2030 targets set out in the National Energy and Climate Plan of Austria and the REPowerEU action plan.


The financing of this project also contributes to Bank's lending priority objectives on Renewable Energy, Climate Action as well as on Economic and Social Cohesion.


As the projects will produce electricity from low carbon sources, they will address the market failure of negative climate and environmental externalities, through the reduction of carbon emissions and air pollution (compared to fossil-fuel generation).


The project will rely on revenues from (i) market premiums obtained through a competitive auction, and (ii) the wholesale market, thereby the project improves market efficiency and competition.


In terms of project results, the projects are expected to have a positive economic return, considering the economic value of the electricity generated. Therefore, the projects will generate a positive social benefit by generating clean and renewable power at a cost (LCOE) reasonably below the cost of fossil-fuel based alternatives in Austria. On project quality, the projects are supported by adequate capabilities / governance of the promoter. 


Overall, the financing through the EIB will strengthen the promoter's capability to increase its capacity of renewable energy, complement other financing sources. EIB's customised terms are highly appreciated by the company. Therefore, the loan is expected to provide a positive signalling effect in the market and crowd in complementary financing sources.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Wind farms fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending 2011/92/EU, requiring the competent authorities to determine whether an EIA is required. Overhead transmission lines for the interconnection of the schemes to the grid falling under the Annex I due to their technical characteristics will be expected to be subject in all cases to an EIA process. The EIB will assess compliance with applicable EU Directives during appraisal, in particular concerning cumulative impacts and potential impacts on nature conservation sites.

The European Commission has exempted all contracts which are being awarded to implement electricity generation projects in Austria from the scope of the Utilities Directive. No public procurement is therefore required.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
29 March 2023
2 June 2023
Related documents
22/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN
22/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Prottes II - UVE Zusammenfassung
22/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Prottes II - Fachbeitrag Waldökologie und Forst.
22/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Prottes II - Fachbeitrag: Wildökologie und Jagd
23/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Großkrut - Ergänzung Naturschutz
23/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Paasdorf - UVE Zusammenfassung
23/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Paasdorf - Beurteilung Kabeltrasse für Tiere, Pflanzen und Lebensräume
23/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Paasdorf - UVE Fachbeitrag Gesundheit und Wohlbefinden
23/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Palterndorf - Fachbeitrag: Mensch, Gesundheit und Wohlbefinden
23/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Großkrut - Tiere Pflanzen Lebensräume
23/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Palterndorf - UVE-Fachbeitrag Ökologie
23/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Paasdorf - Umweltauswirkung der Vorhabensänderung
23/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Paasdorf - Forschungsbericht Schwarzstorch
23/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Palterndorf - Übersichtsplan - Siedlungsräume und Fotopunkte
23/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Palterndorf - Technische Beschreibung der Änderungen
23/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Palterndorf - Übersichtsplan - Siedlungsräume und Immissionspunkte
23/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Großkrut - UVE-Zusammenfassung
23/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Paasdorf - Fachbeitrag: Wildökologie
23/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Palterndorf - Leitbild Lenkungsmaßnahmen Rotmilan
23/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Paasdorf - Fachbeitrag: Tiere und Pflanzen sowie deren Lebensräume
23/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Palterndorf - UVE Zusammenfassung
23/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Paasdorf - Ergänzung Fachbeitrag Tiere und Pflanzen
22/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Prottes II - Fachbeitrag: Tiere, Pflanzen, Lebensräume
23/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Palterndorf - Nachreichung zum UVE Fachbeitrag Naturschutz
23/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Großkrut - UVE Fachbeitrag: Gesundheit und Wohlbefinden
23/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Palterndorf - Stellungnahme
23/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Paasdorf - Fachbeitrag: Tiere und Pflanzen sowie deren Lebensräume - Bewertung
23/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Palterndorf - Fachbeitrag: Jagd- und Forstwirtschaft
23/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Großkrut - Umweltauswirkungen der Vorhabensänderung
23/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Großkrut - UVE Fachbeitrag Ökologie
22/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Prottes II - Fachbeitrag: Mensch, Gesundheit und Wohlbefinden
22/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Prottes II - Übersichtsplan - Immissionspunkte
Other links
Related press
Austria: EIB commits to co-financing EVN investment in wind farms

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN
Publication Date
22 Aug 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
171108506
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20220804
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Prottes II - UVE Zusammenfassung
Publication Date
22 Aug 2023
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
176628475
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220804
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Prottes II - Fachbeitrag Waldökologie und Forst.
Publication Date
22 Aug 2023
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
176665695
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220804
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Prottes II - Fachbeitrag: Wildökologie und Jagd
Publication Date
22 Aug 2023
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
176665696
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220804
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Großkrut - Ergänzung Naturschutz
Publication Date
23 Aug 2023
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
176693318
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220804
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Paasdorf - UVE Zusammenfassung
Publication Date
23 Aug 2023
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
176689642
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220804
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Paasdorf - Beurteilung Kabeltrasse für Tiere, Pflanzen und Lebensräume
Publication Date
23 Aug 2023
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
176700649
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220804
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Paasdorf - UVE Fachbeitrag Gesundheit und Wohlbefinden
Publication Date
23 Aug 2023
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
176689416
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220804
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Palterndorf - Fachbeitrag: Mensch, Gesundheit und Wohlbefinden
Publication Date
23 Aug 2023
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
176691210
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220804
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Großkrut - Tiere Pflanzen Lebensräume
Publication Date
23 Aug 2023
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
176697818
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220804
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Palterndorf - UVE-Fachbeitrag Ökologie
Publication Date
23 Aug 2023
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
176694296
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220804
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Paasdorf - Umweltauswirkung der Vorhabensänderung
Publication Date
23 Aug 2023
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
176689972
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220804
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Paasdorf - Forschungsbericht Schwarzstorch
Publication Date
23 Aug 2023
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
176689973
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220804
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Palterndorf - Übersichtsplan - Siedlungsräume und Fotopunkte
Publication Date
23 Aug 2023
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
176694726
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220804
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Palterndorf - Technische Beschreibung der Änderungen
Publication Date
23 Aug 2023
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
176688956
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220804
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Palterndorf - Übersichtsplan - Siedlungsräume und Immissionspunkte
Publication Date
23 Aug 2023
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
176694411
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220804
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Großkrut - UVE-Zusammenfassung
Publication Date
23 Aug 2023
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
176693317
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220804
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Paasdorf - Fachbeitrag: Wildökologie
Publication Date
23 Aug 2023
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
176700650
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220804
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Palterndorf - Leitbild Lenkungsmaßnahmen Rotmilan
Publication Date
23 Aug 2023
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
176695502
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220804
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Paasdorf - Fachbeitrag: Tiere und Pflanzen sowie deren Lebensräume
Publication Date
23 Aug 2023
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
176689512
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220804
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Palterndorf - UVE Zusammenfassung
Publication Date
23 Aug 2023
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
176694410
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220804
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Paasdorf - Ergänzung Fachbeitrag Tiere und Pflanzen
Publication Date
23 Aug 2023
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
176689974
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220804
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Prottes II - Fachbeitrag: Tiere, Pflanzen, Lebensräume
Publication Date
22 Aug 2023
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
176645903
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220804
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Palterndorf - Nachreichung zum UVE Fachbeitrag Naturschutz
Publication Date
23 Aug 2023
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
176688287
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220804
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Großkrut - UVE Fachbeitrag: Gesundheit und Wohlbefinden
Publication Date
23 Aug 2023
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
176697819
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220804
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Palterndorf - Stellungnahme
Publication Date
23 Aug 2023
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
176690883
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220804
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Paasdorf - Fachbeitrag: Tiere und Pflanzen sowie deren Lebensräume - Bewertung
Publication Date
23 Aug 2023
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
176689414
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220804
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Palterndorf - Fachbeitrag: Jagd- und Forstwirtschaft
Publication Date
23 Aug 2023
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
176689497
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220804
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Großkrut - Umweltauswirkungen der Vorhabensänderung
Publication Date
23 Aug 2023
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
176697817
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220804
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Großkrut - UVE Fachbeitrag Ökologie
Publication Date
23 Aug 2023
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
176692538
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220804
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Prottes II - Fachbeitrag: Mensch, Gesundheit und Wohlbefinden
Publication Date
22 Aug 2023
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
176651838
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220804
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN - Windpark Prottes II - Übersichtsplan - Immissionspunkte
Publication Date
22 Aug 2023
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
176645055
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220804
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
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Other links
Summary sheet
EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN
Data sheet
EVN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN
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The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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