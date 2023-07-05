AUVERGNE NUMERIQUE TRES HAUT DEBIT II

Summary sheet
Le programme de déploiements complémentaires visant une généralisation du Fibre to the Home (FttH) sur le territoire auvergnat en dehors des zones d'investissements privés. Le projet de généralisation de la fibre est envisagé au travers des programmes d'investissements FttH & FttE (Fibre to the Enterprise) portant sur un périmètre estimé entre 124 et 136K prises. Ce périmètre comprend d'une part un volet de traitement industriel des Raccordables à la Demande (RAD), et d'autre part un volet Dernière Tranche de Réseau qui consiste à couvrir et rendre raccordables les locaux sur le reste du territoire auvergnat, hors zones concertées.
L'objectif du projet est d'achever le réseau Fibre to the Home (FTTH) pour couvrir la totalité des ménages dans la région en ajoutant 73 000 ménages aux foyers déjà couverts, et d'achever la construction du réseau d'accès pour 53 000 ménages qui étaient déjà couverts dans les phases précédentes mais qui n'étaient pas prêts à être connectés.
The project contributes to the Public Policy Goal Innovation, Digital and Human Capital (Digital Infrastructure) and horizontal objective Economic and Social Cohesion. The project will lead to the deployment of innovative and secure telecommunication technologies and thus generate positive network externalities by enabling more users to benefit from improved and safe access to advanced broadband services. The project also generates further externalities to other sectors of the economy by supporting innovation and competitiveness. This will lead to economic returns to society that exceed those to the private investor.
Les investissements dans des projets de télécommunications fixes (principalement des travaux de génie civil pour le déploiement de fibres) ne relèvent pas de la directive d'évaluation des incidences sur l'environnement (EIE) 2014/52/UE modifiant la directive 2011/92/CE. Les travaux connexes ont des effets environnementaux limités, mis à part les perturbations pendant les travaux civils, qui peuvent être atténuées par des mesures appropriées.
La BEI exigera du promoteur qu'il veille à ce que les marchés pour la mise en oeuvre du projet aient fait l'objet d'appels d'offres conformément à la directive de l'UE applicable en matière de marchés publics.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.