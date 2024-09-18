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NAGPUR METRO RAIL PROJECT - PHASE II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 240,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
India : € 240,000,000
Transport : € 240,000,000
Signature date(s)
20/11/2024 : € 240,000,000
Other links
Related public register
13/08/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NAGPUR METRO RAIL PROJECT - PHASE II - Social Impact Assessment (SIA) Study and Resettlement Policy Framework (RPF)
Related public register
10/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NAGPUR METRO RAIL PROJECT - PHASE II
Related public register
21/09/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NAGPUR METRO RAIL PROJECT - PHASE II
Related press
India: EIB Global strengthens support for sustainable metro transport with €289.5 million in financing for Nagpur and Pune

Summary sheet

Release date
18 March 2024
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/11/2024
20220640
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
NAGPUR METRO RAIL PROJECT - PHASE II
MAHARASHTRA METRO RAIL CORPORATION LTD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 240 million
EUR 760 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the second phase of Nagpur Metro Rail project that will connect the satellite towns of Nagpur city in the state of Maharashtra in India. It will serve as an extension to the ongoing first phase, with four extensions (North, South, East and West) totalling 44km and 32 stations.

The project will contribute to two main objectives: (i) climate change mitigation, by promoting modal shift from road to rail and thereby a reduction of GHG emissions; and (ii) the development of social and economic infrastructure by making a key contribution to urban development, thereby improving the business environment for private sector development and facilitating access to amenities and jobs. The project is in line with the EU Country Strategy Paper for India which highlights the infrastructure gap and need to address rising greenhouse gas emissions. It supports two main objectives of EIB External Mandate: (i) climate change mitigation, by promoting modal shift from road to rail while reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and (ii) social and economic infrastructure development, by contributing to urban development.

Additionality and Impact

The project represents the second Phase of the staged construction of a metro network in Nagpur. It concerns four extensions, at both ends of the two interconnected urban metro rail lines of Phase I, totalling 44km with 32 stations. Phase-II will significantly upgrade public transport supply for the whole metropolitan area by providing connectivity to major suburbs and satellite municipalities, with fast-growing residential, commercial and industrial activities. Upon completion, the total length of Nagpur Metro network will be 84 km with 70 stations.


By supporting the shift of traffic to a more sustainable transport mode, the project will reduce negative externalities of road traffic. By providing safer, faster and more affordable transport also to more vulnerable groups (e.g. people with reduced mobility; women), further benefits are unlocked, for example more egalitarian access to jobs and study opportunities.


The project is aligned to EU's Global Gateway strategy, and complements the Team Europe approach (KfW and AFD co-financed Phase I). It contributes to a wide range of SDGs, notably climate change mitigation (SDG 13) and urban infrastructure improvement (9 & 11).


The project benefits from EIB's advantageous long-term funding, as well as the raising of social and environmental standards and technical advice.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

In India, metro projects do not fall within the scope of the relevant Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) legislation unless the built up area is beyond a defined threshold, in which case the project is subject to screening by the State level Competent Authority. The status of screening, if any, is to be determined during appraisal. The project has in any case been subject to an environmental and social impact assessment. The further steps in assessing and managing environmental risks are to be reviewed during appraisal. Compliance with relevant EIB Social Standards is to be reviewed.

The promoter has to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
18 September 2024
20 November 2024
Related documents
13/08/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NAGPUR METRO RAIL PROJECT - PHASE II - Social Impact Assessment (SIA) Study and Resettlement Policy Framework (RPF)
10/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NAGPUR METRO RAIL PROJECT - PHASE II
21/09/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NAGPUR METRO RAIL PROJECT - PHASE II
Other links
Related press
India: EIB Global strengthens support for sustainable metro transport with €289.5 million in financing for Nagpur and Pune

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NAGPUR METRO RAIL PROJECT - PHASE II - Social Impact Assessment (SIA) Study and Resettlement Policy Framework (RPF)
Publication Date
13 Aug 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
226686595
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220640
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
India
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NAGPUR METRO RAIL PROJECT - PHASE II
Publication Date
10 Jul 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
224285066
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220640
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
India
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NAGPUR METRO RAIL PROJECT - PHASE II
Publication Date
21 Sep 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
173578077
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20220640
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
India
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
13/08/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NAGPUR METRO RAIL PROJECT - PHASE II - Social Impact Assessment (SIA) Study and Resettlement Policy Framework (RPF)
Related public register
10/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NAGPUR METRO RAIL PROJECT - PHASE II
Related public register
21/09/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NAGPUR METRO RAIL PROJECT - PHASE II
Other links
Summary sheet
NAGPUR METRO RAIL PROJECT - PHASE II
Data sheet
NAGPUR METRO RAIL PROJECT - PHASE II
Related press
India: EIB Global strengthens support for sustainable metro transport with €289.5 million in financing for Nagpur and Pune

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
India: EIB Global strengthens support for sustainable metro transport with €289.5 million in financing for Nagpur and Pune
Other links
Related public register
13/08/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NAGPUR METRO RAIL PROJECT - PHASE II - Social Impact Assessment (SIA) Study and Resettlement Policy Framework (RPF)
Related public register
10/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NAGPUR METRO RAIL PROJECT - PHASE II
Related public register
21/09/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NAGPUR METRO RAIL PROJECT - PHASE II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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