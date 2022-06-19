FCA BANK LOAN FOR SMES AND CLIMATE ACTION

The EUR 250.0m operation is aimed at supporting Climate Action projects (100% contribution to CA) promoted by SMEs and MidCaps in Italy and other European countries. The financing of this project contributes to EIB's lending priority objectives of Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability as well as of economic and cohesion (transversal). The promoter's investments address the market gaps associated with (i) the still imperfect competition and incomplete markets for very innovative and still market-entry stage vehicle electrification, automation and connectivity technologies, (ii) and the market gaps associated with projects leading to positive environmental, safety and knowledge externalities. Overall, the project is expected to yield good quality and results, due to increasing the access to finance to SMEs and the wider benefits to society the project promotes.





The proposed operation will contribute to the EIB Climate Strategy by boosting investments aimed at tackling Climate Change and by increasing Climate Change awareness.