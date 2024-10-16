WOMEN AND YOUTH EMPOWERMENT LOAN - WEMA

This EUR 50m credit facility is meant to support SMEs in Nigeria. A minimum of 50% of the loans will be targeting businesses owned or runned by women and employing or serving women. Further, a minimum of 50% of the loans will be specifically contributing to the private sector inclusive growth, decent job creation for youth entrepreneurship in Nigeria.





Known for its commitment to gender inclusion, Wema Bank is well-positioned to meet the above objectives. Hence, EIB has included Wema Bank in its Greening the Financial Sector technical assistance facility.





Access to finance is a major constraint in Nigeria, especially for women and the youth. This facility is expected to advance several Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), most notably SDG 5 - Achieve Gender Equality and Empower Women, SDG 8 - Decent Work and Economic Growth, SDG 9 - Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure and SDG 13 - Climate Action. Wema Bank as the financial intermediary has committed to financing green projects on a best effort basis.





The credit facility is aligned with EU's international Cooperation Instrument (NDICI)-Global Europe, the EU's 2021-2027 Nigeria Multi-Annual Indicative Programme (MIP), Nigeria's Financial Inclusion Strategy, the African Union's Agenda 2063, and with the Bank's policies and practices.