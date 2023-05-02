VUB MULTI-PURPOSE MBIL

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Credit lines - Credit lines
The operation is structured as multiple beneficiary intermediated loan (MBIL) to support projects carried out by Public Sector Entities, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), Midcaps and other eligible private entities mostly in Slovakia. At least 10% is dedicated to finance Climate Action & Environmental Sustainability.
The aim is to enhance access to finance for eligible small/medium projects carried out by Public Sector Entities, SMEs, Midcaps and other eligible private entities in Slovakia.
The operation will provide funding to Vseobecna uverova banka (VUB), with the aim of generating additional lending to Slovak SMEs, Midcaps and Public and Private Sector Entities. VUB has in-depth experience with implementing EIB products through its network of branches in the targeted regions.
Approximately 90% of the finance unlocked by the EIB is expected to benefit cohesion areas and as such, help reduce regional disparities per the EU's cohesion policy. At least 10% of the finance is expected to be used in financing CA&ES projects.
The operation portion focusing on SMEs and Midcaps is expected to improve access to finance in this sector. The blending of EIB loan at attractive pricing with VUB's own resources will allow VUB to offer more favourable financing conditions (longer maturities, lower and flexible rates) to final beneficiaries.
The financing offered to Public Sector Entities could be in some cases complementary to the resources of RRF and other public funding, boosting public infrastructural investments, allowing EIB to reach a significant number of public sector entities with smaller projects without direct access to EIB funding.
The potential to offer CA&ES targeted technical support by the EIAH is also to be explored in order to improve the Borrower's capacities in this area.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.