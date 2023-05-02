VUB MULTI-PURPOSE MBIL

Reference: 20220428

Release date: 28 February 2023

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

VSEOBECNA UVEROVA BANKA AS

The operation is structured as multiple beneficiary intermediated loan (MBIL) to support projects carried out by Public Sector Entities, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), Midcaps and other eligible private entities mostly in Slovakia. At least 10% is dedicated to finance Climate Action & Environmental Sustainability.

Additionality and Impact

The operation will provide funding to Vseobecna uverova banka (VUB), with the aim of generating additional lending to Slovak SMEs, Midcaps and Public and Private Sector Entities. VUB has in-depth experience with implementing EIB products through its network of branches in the targeted regions.

Approximately 90% of the finance unlocked by the EIB is expected to benefit cohesion areas and as such, help reduce regional disparities per the EU's cohesion policy. At least 10% of the finance is expected to be used in financing CA&ES projects.

The operation portion focusing on SMEs and Midcaps is expected to improve access to finance in this sector. The blending of EIB loan at attractive pricing with VUB's own resources will allow VUB to offer more favourable financing conditions (longer maturities, lower and flexible rates) to final beneficiaries.

The financing offered to Public Sector Entities could be in some cases complementary to the resources of RRF and other public funding, boosting public infrastructural investments, allowing EIB to reach a significant number of public sector entities with smaller projects without direct access to EIB funding.

The potential to offer CA&ES targeted technical support by the EIAH is also to be explored in order to improve the Borrower's capacities in this area.

Objectives

The aim is to enhance access to finance for eligible small/medium projects carried out by Public Sector Entities, SMEs, Midcaps and other eligible private entities in Slovakia.

Sector(s)

Credit lines - Credit lines

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 95 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

not applicable

Environmental aspects

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Status

Signed - 26/06/2023