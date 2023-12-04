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PRINTED SOLAR CELL MANUFACTURING PLANT (IEU GT)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 35,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Sweden : € 35,000,000
Industry : € 35,000,000
Signature date(s)
7/12/2023 : € 35,000,000
Other links
Related public register
09/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PRINTED SOLAR CELL MANUFACTURING PLANT (IEU GT) - Miljökonsekvensbeskrivning
Related public register
09/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PRINTED SOLAR CELL MANUFACTURING PLANT (IEU GT)
Related press
Sweden: InvestEU — EIB signs loan agreement worth up to €35 million for scaling up Exeger’s cutting-edge solar cell technology
Parent project
TECHEU THEMATIC GREEN TRANSITION (VD DEBT) LE I

Summary sheet

Release date
23 October 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 07/12/2023
20220366
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PRINTED SOLAR CELL MANUFACTURING PLANT (IEU GT)
EXEGER OPERATIONS AB
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 35 million
EUR 72 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the development of a commercial scale manufacturing plant for dye-sensitized solar cells (DSC). The expansion aims to scale up the production capacity to meet market demand for Exeger's innovative DSC technology which is suitable for electronic applications with low power consumption. The unique product shows superior performance and characteristics compared to existing products on the market in both indoor and outdoor applications.

The primary objective of the project is to scale production at Exeger's factory in Kista, Stockholm, Sweden. The scaling up of production is anticipated to expand and streamline the manufacturing process, enhance operational efficiencies, and contribute to the broader goal of promoting renewable energy technologies integrated in a wide range of applications.

Additionality and Impact

The project is in line with the InvestEU objective to finance the development of the energy sector through the generation and use of clean and sustainable renewable energy sources and solutions.

 

The project is eligible under Article 309 point (c) Common interest and qualifies under the Bank's Innovation; Digital and Human Capital" public policy goal.

 

The project concerns the promoter's development of the first commercial scale manufacturing plant for dye-sensitized solar cells (DSC). The DSC cells are suitable for electronic applications with low power consumption. The unique product shows superior performance compared to existing products on the market in both indoor and outdoor applications.

  

EIB is providing a substantial amount of senior financing to the Project, with a catalytic role, expected to crowd in other financiers. With the EIB participation, the Promoter will be able to diversify its funding sources and likely improve its financing conditions. The financing structure is beneficial for the Project.

 

The project addresses several market failures related to financing of a small, innovative, high-growth company. The level of risk of this operation is expected to be in excess of the risk capacity the EIB could take under its own risk. Therefore, this operation could not be executed without the support of InvestEU. 

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project will enable more wide-spread adaptation and integration of Exeger's DSC technology which reduces carbon emissions, waste, and use of scarce resources for goods in consumer electronics and IoT applications. The project has obtained an environmental permit according to the Swedish Environmental Code for the manufacture of solar cell material.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the Bank would duly inform the Commission Services and would require the promoter to apply those rules.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
4 December 2023
7 December 2023
Related documents
09/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PRINTED SOLAR CELL MANUFACTURING PLANT (IEU GT) - Miljökonsekvensbeskrivning
09/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PRINTED SOLAR CELL MANUFACTURING PLANT (IEU GT)
Related projects
Parent project
TECHEU THEMATIC GREEN TRANSITION (VD DEBT) LE I
Other links
Related press
Sweden: InvestEU — EIB signs loan agreement worth up to €35 million for scaling up Exeger’s cutting-edge solar cell technology

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PRINTED SOLAR CELL MANUFACTURING PLANT (IEU GT) - Miljökonsekvensbeskrivning
Publication Date
9 Dec 2023
Document language
Swedish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
184931843
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220366
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PRINTED SOLAR CELL MANUFACTURING PLANT (IEU GT)
Publication Date
9 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
177782872
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20220366
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
09/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PRINTED SOLAR CELL MANUFACTURING PLANT (IEU GT) - Miljökonsekvensbeskrivning
Related public register
09/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PRINTED SOLAR CELL MANUFACTURING PLANT (IEU GT)
Other links
Summary sheet
PRINTED SOLAR CELL MANUFACTURING PLANT (IEU GT)
Data sheet
PRINTED SOLAR CELL MANUFACTURING PLANT (IEU GT)
Related press
Sweden: InvestEU — EIB signs loan agreement worth up to €35 million for scaling up Exeger’s cutting-edge solar cell technology
Parent project
TECHEU THEMATIC GREEN TRANSITION (VD DEBT) LE I

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Sweden: InvestEU — EIB signs loan agreement worth up to €35 million for scaling up Exeger’s cutting-edge solar cell technology
Other links
Related public register
09/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PRINTED SOLAR CELL MANUFACTURING PLANT (IEU GT) - Miljökonsekvensbeskrivning
Related public register
09/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PRINTED SOLAR CELL MANUFACTURING PLANT (IEU GT)
Parent project
TECHEU THEMATIC GREEN TRANSITION (VD DEBT) LE I

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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