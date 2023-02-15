EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2021-2027 (LT)

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Industry - Manufacturing
- Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
- Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
- Solid waste - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
- Composite infrastructure - Construction
- Transport - Transportation and storage
- Telecom - Information and communication
- Services - Professional, scientific and technical activities
- Services - Public administration and defence; compulsory social security
- Education - Education
- Health - Human health and social work activities
Structural Programme Loan (SPL) which provides co-financing with EU Funds of priority investments in the Republic of Lithuania's Operational Programme for the 2021-2027 programming period.
Co-financing with EU Funds of priority investments in the Republic of Lithuania's Operational Programme in the 2021-2027 programming period.
The project mainly concerns priority investments of the operational programme of the EU Cohesion Policy funds of Lithuania, which is mainly a Less Developed Region (82% of the Project investment cost). The investment programme is plan-led and well-embedded in the EU Cohesion policy architecture centering around the five policy goals of a smarter, a greener, a more connected, a more social Europe and a Europe closer to citizens.
Specifically, the Project will also support investments in energy efficiency thereby lowering the negative externalities from CO2 emissions and through investments in low carbon heat/power will enhance security of energy supply. It will also support research, development and innovation activities whose returns to society are known to be larger than the financial return to the investor. The Project will also support education, health, training, lifelong learning, skills development and social inclusion which bring broader societal benefits and will increase the economy's stock of human and social capital, reduce shortages of skilled labour and protect vulnerable persons from sliding into long-term unemployment.
The EIB financing on favourable terms, such as long tenors and sizeable amount from one source, paired with flexible drawing conditions, provides diversity in the financing structure and assists with the affordability of the national public investment programmes, especially in light of recent market changes. EIB support to the national co-financing share in the EU funds investments will help kick-start/accelerate the implementation of subprojects on the ground.
The project fosters a balanced socioeconomic and territorial development of Lithuania, in line with the Territorial Agenda 2030. It will therefore contribute to the EU's policy objective of economic and social cohesion. The project addresses sub-optimal investment situations in many sectors, increasing endowment with vital infrastructure essential to social and economic cohesion.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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