Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

TB BARCELONA CLEAN URBAN TRANSPORT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 26,953,708.75
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 26,953,708.75
Transport : € 26,953,708.75
Signature date(s)
29/03/2023 : € 26,953,708.75
Other links
Related public register
18/04/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TB BARCELONA CLEAN URBAN TRANSPORT
Related story
Switching tracks on harassment
Parent project
CLEAN URBAN TRANSPORT PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN II

Summary sheet

Release date
31 March 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/03/2023
20220289
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TB BARCELONA CLEAN URBAN TRANSPORT
TRANSPORTS DE BARCELONA SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 27 million
EUR 63 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The EIB loan will finance the purchase of 92 electric buses and charging infrastructure for the city of Barcelona. The project is aligned with the Metropolitan Urban Mobility Plan 2019-2024 of Barcelona, which envisages an increased share of electric and hybrid buses in the metropolitan bus fleet.

The aim is to generate good economic and social benefits, improving reliability and availability of public transport services potentially reducing the use of private cars in the city and thus minimizing transport externalities including noise, pollution and CO2 emissions.

Additionality and Impact

The project consists of the acquisition of 92 electric buses and charging infrastructure to be operated in the city of Barcelona by the municipal operator Transports de Barcelona S.A. The project is aligned with the Metropolitan Urban Mobility Plan 2019-2024 of Barcelona which envisages an increased share of electric and hybrid buses in the metropolitan bus fleet. The project generates good economic and social benefits, improving reliability and availability of public transport services potentially reducing the use of private cars in the city and thus minimizing transport externalities including noise, pollution and CO2 emissions. Overall, after completion the project is expected to serve around 27 million passengers per year. In addition, the project is rated as having a "Significant Impact" on Gender Equality Tag.


The terms and conditions offered are not matched by other financiers. For example, having available the funds during the long project implementation period or offering a long tenor in line with the economic life of the busses. These features will allow the Borrower to maintain a sound and balanced financial structure. In addition, providing flexible financial conditions, will allow the Borrower to improve its financial efficiency, directly reducing transfers from the public administration.


Environmental aspects
Procurement

The production of buses and infrastructure equipment is expected to take place inside manufacturers' factories; falling outside the scope of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EC amending Directive 2011/92/EC. The limited infrastructure interventions (i.e. adjustments in existing depots) are expected to take place within the footprint of the existing infrastructures; as such do not fall within the scope of the EIA Directive. The Bank will review the compliance with relevant EU directives and will require the Promoter to follow applicable environmental EU legislation.

The Bank requires the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2014/25/EU (repealing 2004/17/EC) and/or 2014/24/EU (repealing 2004/18/EC) as well as Directive 2007/66/EC (amending Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
24 March 2023
29 March 2023
Related documents
18/04/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TB BARCELONA CLEAN URBAN TRANSPORT
Related projects
Parent project
CLEAN URBAN TRANSPORT PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN II
Other links

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TB BARCELONA CLEAN URBAN TRANSPORT
Publication Date
18 Apr 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
162742060
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20220289
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
18/04/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TB BARCELONA CLEAN URBAN TRANSPORT
Other links
Summary sheet
TB BARCELONA CLEAN URBAN TRANSPORT
Data sheet
TB BARCELONA CLEAN URBAN TRANSPORT
Related story
Switching tracks on harassment
Parent project
CLEAN URBAN TRANSPORT PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN II

News & Stories

Link to source
Related story
Switching tracks on harassment
Other links
Related public register
18/04/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TB BARCELONA CLEAN URBAN TRANSPORT
Parent project
CLEAN URBAN TRANSPORT PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications