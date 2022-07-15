XOCEAN UNCREWED VESSELS FOR OCEAN DATA (IEU GT)

The project concerns the production and deployment of a new fleet of Uncrewed Surface Vessels (USVs), as well as RDI of additional technological solutions for ocean monitoring and surveying. The project is aligned with the European Blue Economy policies and the Bank's SOS (Sustainable Ocean Strategy). It contributes to ocean monitoring and in particular to the Digital Twin of the Ocean as well as to the sustainable development of ocean resources, including off-shore wind energy. It, therefore, supports the European Green Deal and Digital Transformation. It also addresses market failures in ocean technologies, arising from long and difficult testing phases, before deployment. The project also allows the promoter to further enhance and expand its offering in line with its strategic roadmap. The EIB's involvement provides additional financial flexibility, diversifies the funding base, and unlocks long term funding for the implementation of this project, which would not be otherwise accessible to the Company via commercial banks.

The project has positive environmental impacts arising from increased ocean data and monitoring.