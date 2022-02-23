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EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2021-2027 (GR)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 600,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Greece : € 600,000,000
Solid waste : € 23,997,600
Telecom : € 30,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 30,002,400
Health : € 48,000,000
Energy : € 54,000,000
Transport : € 60,000,000
Composite infrastructure : € 78,000,000
Education : € 132,000,000
Services : € 144,000,000
Signature date(s)
24/01/2023 : € 23,997,600
24/01/2023 : € 30,000,000
24/01/2023 : € 30,002,400
24/01/2023 : € 48,000,000
24/01/2023 : € 54,000,000
24/01/2023 : € 60,000,000
24/01/2023 : € 78,000,000
24/01/2023 : € 132,000,000
24/01/2023 : € 144,000,000
Other links
Related public register
26/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2021-2027 (GR)

Summary sheet

Release date
23 September 2022
Status
Reference
Signed | 24/01/2023
20220223
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2021-2027 (GR)
HELLENIC REPUBLIC
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 600 million
EUR 23219 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Co-financing of priority investments in the Hellenic Republic in the 2021-2027 programming period.

The project will support, through national contribution co-financing, priority multi-sector investments under the Greek Partnership Agreement 2021-2027. The Partnership Agreement lays out the strategy to be addressed via the Cohesion Policy Funds and the European Maritime Fisheries and Aquaculture Fund (EMFAF) for the 13 regional Operational Programmes (OPs) and 9 sectoral OPs. The project includes the Just Transition Fund and covers the entire country of Greece.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project aims at supporting key EU priorities such as the green and digital transition and contributing to develop a competitive, innovative and export-oriented growth model for the country. The results of such investments under these priorities will include for example reduced emissions, increased adaptability to climate change, the protection of biodiversity and the environment. Socially, the investments target socio-economic inclusion of marginalised groups, active inclusion, equality of access to services etc. In addition, the Just Transition investments will foster solidarity in the drive towards climate neutrality, enabling regions and people to address the social, employment, economic and environmental impacts of achieving the Union's 2030 energy and climate targets and the transition to a climate-neutral economy of the Union by 2050 under the Paris Agreement.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been or will be (as the case may be) tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU / 2014/25/EU, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC] as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
26/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2021-2027 (GR)

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2021-2027 (GR)
Publication Date
26 Nov 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
158253698
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20220223
Sector(s)
Energy
Water, sewerage
Solid waste
Composite infrastructure
Transport
Telecom
Services
Education
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
26/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2021-2027 (GR)
Other links
Summary sheet
EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2021-2027 (GR)
Data sheet
EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2021-2027 (GR)

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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