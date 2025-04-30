ONEE PRODUCTION D EAU POTABLE III (AEP3)

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
The Project will support drinking water production in Morocco through reinforcement and higher efficiency of production infrastructure.
The aim is to enhance the quantity and quality of treated water available to users, while improving the efficiency of water production facilities, including optimising energy usage in the production and delivery processes.
L'ONEE a proposé ce projet dans un contexte de stress hydrique au Maroc, accentué par les cycles de sécheresse que connaît le pays et la demande croissante en eau des différents usagers. Le projet contribuera à :
i) La sécurisation et au renforcement des infrastructures de production et d'approvisionnement en eau potable des petits et moyens centres urbains et ruraux gérés par l'ONEE ;
ii) L'amélioration des performances et l'optimisation des installations de production et de transport de l'eau de l'ONEE.
Le projet s'inscrit pleinement dans l'orientation sectorielle de l'eau de la BEI et dans les priorités du mandat Europe Global (NDICI). Il soutient la feuille de route 2021-2025 du Groupe BEI pour le climat.
Le prêt de la BEI permettra de contribuer au financement des opérations inscrites au niveau du Plan d'Equipement 2025-2030 de l'ONEE approuvé par le Conseil d'Administration du 21 avril 2025.
Il est attendu que ce prêt apporte des termes de financement convenables au secteur.
Le projet sera conforme aux normes environnementales, sociales (E&S)et d'approvisionnement de la Banque, dans la mesure permise par le cadre réglementaire environnemental et social national applicable.
The promoter shall comply with EIB's Environmental and Social standards. No major environmental and social impacts are expected.
The promoter shall ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.
The framework loan will be proposed under Investment Window 1 of the new EU comprehensive guarantee of the Neighbourhood, Development and International Cooperation Instrument / Global Europe (NDICI / Global Europe) mandate. This is subject to the financing amount available for the country at the time of signatures.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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