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ONEE PRODUCTION D EAU POTABLE III (AEP3)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 70,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Morocco : € 70,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 70,000,000
Signature date(s)
22/05/2025 : € 70,000,000
Other links
Related public register
09/05/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ONEE PRODUCTION D EAU POTABLE III (AEP3)

Summary sheet

Release date
8 May 2025
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/05/2025
20220208
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ONEE PRODUCTION D EAU POTABLE III (AEP3)
OFFICE NATIONAL DE L'ELECTRICITE ET
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 70 million
EUR 140 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

The Project will support drinking water production in Morocco through reinforcement and higher efficiency of production infrastructure.

The aim is to enhance the quantity and quality of treated water available to users, while improving the efficiency of water production facilities, including optimising energy usage in the production and delivery processes.

Additionality and Impact

L'ONEE a proposé ce projet dans un contexte de stress hydrique au Maroc, accentué par les cycles de sécheresse que connaît le pays et la demande croissante en eau des différents usagers. Le projet contribuera à :

i) La sécurisation et au renforcement des infrastructures de production et d'approvisionnement en eau potable des petits et moyens centres urbains et ruraux gérés par l'ONEE ;

ii) L'amélioration des performances et l'optimisation des installations de production et de transport de l'eau de l'ONEE. 


Le projet s'inscrit pleinement dans l'orientation sectorielle de l'eau de la BEI et dans les priorités du mandat Europe Global (NDICI). Il soutient la feuille de route 2021-2025 du Groupe BEI pour le climat.


Le prêt de la BEI permettra de contribuer au financement des opérations inscrites au niveau du Plan d'Equipement 2025-2030 de l'ONEE approuvé par le Conseil d'Administration du 21 avril 2025.


Il est attendu que ce prêt apporte des termes de financement convenables au secteur.


Le projet sera conforme aux normes environnementales, sociales (E&S)et d'approvisionnement de la Banque, dans la mesure permise par le cadre réglementaire environnemental et social national applicable.


Environmental aspects
Procurement

The promoter shall comply with EIB's Environmental and Social standards. No major environmental and social impacts are expected.

The promoter shall ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Comments

The framework loan will be proposed under Investment Window 1 of the new EU comprehensive guarantee of the Neighbourhood, Development and International Cooperation Instrument / Global Europe (NDICI / Global Europe) mandate. This is subject to the financing amount available for the country at the time of signatures.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
30 April 2025
22 May 2025
Related documents
09/05/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ONEE PRODUCTION D EAU POTABLE III (AEP3)

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ONEE PRODUCTION D EAU POTABLE III (AEP3)
Publication Date
9 May 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
244076375
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20220208
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Morocco
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
09/05/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ONEE PRODUCTION D EAU POTABLE III (AEP3)
Other links
Summary sheet
ONEE PRODUCTION D EAU POTABLE III (AEP3)
Data sheet
ONEE PRODUCTION D EAU POTABLE III (AEP3)

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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