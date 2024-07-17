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SALTO DE CHIRA PUMPED-STORAGE HYDRO PROJECT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 300,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 300,000,000
Energy : € 300,000,000
Signature date(s)
24/10/2024 : € 150,000,000
25/03/2025 : € 150,000,000
Other links
Related public register
20/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SALTO DE CHIRA PUMPED-STORAGE HYDRO PROJECT
Related public register
18/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SALTO DE CHIRA PUMPED-STORAGE HYDRO PROJECT - Actualización del Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Modificado II Memoria - Volumen II
Related public register
18/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SALTO DE CHIRA PUMPED-STORAGE HYDRO PROJECT - Actualización del Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Modificado II Memoria - Anexos
Related public register
18/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SALTO DE CHIRA PUMPED-STORAGE HYDRO PROJECT´- Actualización del Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Modificado II Documento de Síntesis
Related public register
18/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SALTO DE CHIRA PUMPED-STORAGE HYDRO PROJECT´- Actualización del Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Cartografía Inventario Ambiental Preliminar
Related public register
18/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SALTO DE CHIRA PUMPED-STORAGE HYDRO PROJECT´- Actualización del Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Modificado II - Estudio de afección a la Red Natura 2000
Related public register
18/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SALTO DE CHIRA PUMPED-STORAGE HYDRO PROJECT - Estudio de Patrimonio Arqueológico
Related public register
18/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SALTO DE CHIRA PUMPED-STORAGE HYDRO PROJECT - Actualización del Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Estudio de Implantación de Línea Soterrada 220kV
Related public register
18/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SALTO DE CHIRA PUMPED-STORAGE HYDRO PROJECT - Actualización del Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Modificado II - Planos de detalle del proyecto
Related public register
18/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SALTO DE CHIRA PUMPED-STORAGE HYDRO PROJECT - Actualización del Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Cartografía Inventario Ambiental de Detalle
Related public register
18/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SALTO DE CHIRA PUMPED-STORAGE HYDRO PROJECT - Actualización del Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Modificado II índice
Related public register
17/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SALTO DE CHIRA PUMPED-STORAGE HYDRO PROJECT - Actualización del Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Modificado II Memoria - Volumen I
Related public register
17/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SALTO DE CHIRA PUMPED-STORAGE HYDRO PROJECT - Actualización del Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Estudio de paisaje
Related public register
17/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SALTO DE CHIRA PUMPED-STORAGE HYDRO PROJECT´- Actualización del Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Estudio de impacto acústico
Related public register
17/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SALTO DE CHIRA PUMPED-STORAGE HYDRO PROJECT´- Actualización del Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Modificado II - Estudio de campos electromagnéticos
Related public register
17/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SALTO DE CHIRA PUMPED-STORAGE HYDRO PROJECT´- Actualización del Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Modificado II - Modelos y alternativas de restauración
Related public register
17/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SALTO DE CHIRA PUMPED-STORAGE HYDRO PROJECT´- Actualización del Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Estudio Climatológico, Hidrológico e Hidráulico
Related public register
17/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SALTO DE CHIRA PUMPED-STORAGE HYDRO PROJECT - Actualización del Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Proyectos de Restauracíon de Depósitos de Inertes
Related public register
17/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SALTO DE CHIRA PUMPED-STORAGE HYDRO PROJECT´- Actualización del Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Prospección de Pimelia granulicollis en los tramos medio y bajo del Barranco de Arguiineguín
Related public register
17/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SALTO DE CHIRA PUMPED-STORAGE HYDRO PROJECT´- Actualización del Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Caracterización del emplazamiento para la implantación de los sistemas de captación y vertido de une planta desaladora en Gran Canaria
Related public register
07/01/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SALTO DE CHIRA PUMPED-STORAGE HYDRO PROJECT´- Actualización del Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Modificado II - Memoria - Volumen I
Related press
EIB approves a €300 million loan to Red Eléctrica for the construction of Salto de Chira hydroelectric power plant in the Canary Islands

Summary sheet

Release date
31 October 2024
Status
Reference
Signed | 24/10/2024
20220163
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SALTO DE CHIRA PUMPED-STORAGE HYDRO PROJECT
RED ELECTRICA DE ESPANA SAU
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 300 million
EUR 664 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The loan will finance the construction of a 200MW pumped-storage hydroelectric power station and associated desalination plant in the Gran Canaria.

The aim is to improve power quality, reliability and supply security as well as increase generation from renewable sources in Gran Canaria isolated grid. The project is connected to two existing reservoirs avoiding creation of new reservoir and optimising the usage of the existing ones. It will also provide water for irrigation and firefighting system of the island. During the peak hours, the project can provide 200MW to the grid during 16 hours i.e. 3.2GWh per cycle. It will contribute to mitigate the risk of electricity shortage, reduce fossil fuel import and smoothen electricity peak prices.

Additionality and Impact

The Project contributes to increase energy storage in isolated systems with the construction of a 200MW pumped hydropower storage scheme connecting two existing reservoirs located in the island of Gran Canaria, Spain.


Through this Project, the EIB will contribute to (i) reduce the CO2 and other emissions from the power sector; (ii) enable the integration of high shares of wind and solar power; and (iii) improve power quality and support security of electricity supply, which has public goods attributes. In addition, the desalination will also provide water for irrigation and contribute to the firefighting system of the island thereby contributing to the adaptation of the island to climate change. The Project is developed under a concession and regulated framework.


The pumped-storage project is supporting the EU policy regarding energy storage as defined in the Clean Energy for All Package and the Electricity Directive (2019/944), and targets and the National Energy and Climate Plan, Spain's Integrated Plan for Energy and Climate (PNIEC) and Canaria's Energy Strategy 2015-2025. In line with the EU Taxonomy, pumped hydropower storage is deemed to provide substantial contribution to climate change mitigation. The Project contributes to the Bank's lending priority objectives on Energy as well as the transversal objectives on Climate Action, Environmental Sustainability and Social and Economic Cohesion.


On project quality, the project is supported by adequate capabilities / governance of the promoter. In terms of project results, the projects are expected to have a positive economic rate of return and is expected to generate a positive, broader social benefit.


The Bank's financial contribution is considered very good and valuable to the client, as the EIB's offering is more favourable than market alternatives under various dimensions (e.g. longer tenor, availability and grace periods, convertible or revisable rates). The Bank intervention will help the Borrower to diversify its funding sources and lengthen the average maturity of the company's debt.


Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project falls under Annex I of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive (2011/92/EU, as amended by 2014/52/EU). The EIA process included public consultation initiated in 2016. In 2020, following the latest amendments, the project has undergone an EIA, according to the national laws, including Appropriate Assessment. The process was completed in 2021 with the issuance of the environmental permit. The promoter will implement preventive and corrective measures to restore the Arguineguín Canyon affected by the construction of the reservoirs and improve the water bodies in this area. The project is covering 20ha of which more than 4ha of the Biosphere Reserve of Gran Canarias. The project covers the following four Natura 2000 areas: ZEC Macizo de Tauro II, ZEC El Nublo II y ZEC Franja Marina de Mogán and ZEPA Macizo de Tauro, with several other sites in the area of the project, as well as natural parks and natural monuments. The impact of salty water or the storage of soil due to excavation works have been addressed in the EIA. Where and if applicable, the EIA requirements, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC, Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and the Water Framework Directive (WFD) 2000/60/EC will be verified during appraisal.

The concession was awarded in 2011 to Endesa/Unelco, a private entity. In 2013, the Gran Canaria authorities were required to transfer the concession to the transmission system operator as per Law 17/2013. In 2015, Endesa/Unelco transferred their right to the current promoter, the Spanish national transmission operator. The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the EIB will duly inform the European Commission and would require the promoter to apply those rules.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
17 July 2024
24 October 2024
Related documents
20/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SALTO DE CHIRA PUMPED-STORAGE HYDRO PROJECT
18/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SALTO DE CHIRA PUMPED-STORAGE HYDRO PROJECT - Actualización del Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Modificado II Memoria - Volumen II
18/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SALTO DE CHIRA PUMPED-STORAGE HYDRO PROJECT - Actualización del Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Modificado II Memoria - Anexos
18/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SALTO DE CHIRA PUMPED-STORAGE HYDRO PROJECT´- Actualización del Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Modificado II Documento de Síntesis
18/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SALTO DE CHIRA PUMPED-STORAGE HYDRO PROJECT´- Actualización del Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Cartografía Inventario Ambiental Preliminar
18/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SALTO DE CHIRA PUMPED-STORAGE HYDRO PROJECT´- Actualización del Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Modificado II - Estudio de afección a la Red Natura 2000
18/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SALTO DE CHIRA PUMPED-STORAGE HYDRO PROJECT - Estudio de Patrimonio Arqueológico
18/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SALTO DE CHIRA PUMPED-STORAGE HYDRO PROJECT - Actualización del Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Estudio de Implantación de Línea Soterrada 220kV
18/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SALTO DE CHIRA PUMPED-STORAGE HYDRO PROJECT - Actualización del Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Modificado II - Planos de detalle del proyecto
18/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SALTO DE CHIRA PUMPED-STORAGE HYDRO PROJECT - Actualización del Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Cartografía Inventario Ambiental de Detalle
18/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SALTO DE CHIRA PUMPED-STORAGE HYDRO PROJECT - Actualización del Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Modificado II índice
17/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SALTO DE CHIRA PUMPED-STORAGE HYDRO PROJECT - Actualización del Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Modificado II Memoria - Volumen I
17/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SALTO DE CHIRA PUMPED-STORAGE HYDRO PROJECT - Actualización del Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Estudio de paisaje
17/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SALTO DE CHIRA PUMPED-STORAGE HYDRO PROJECT´- Actualización del Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Estudio de impacto acústico
17/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SALTO DE CHIRA PUMPED-STORAGE HYDRO PROJECT´- Actualización del Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Modificado II - Estudio de campos electromagnéticos
17/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SALTO DE CHIRA PUMPED-STORAGE HYDRO PROJECT´- Actualización del Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Modificado II - Modelos y alternativas de restauración
17/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SALTO DE CHIRA PUMPED-STORAGE HYDRO PROJECT´- Actualización del Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Estudio Climatológico, Hidrológico e Hidráulico
17/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SALTO DE CHIRA PUMPED-STORAGE HYDRO PROJECT - Actualización del Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Proyectos de Restauracíon de Depósitos de Inertes
17/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SALTO DE CHIRA PUMPED-STORAGE HYDRO PROJECT´- Actualización del Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Prospección de Pimelia granulicollis en los tramos medio y bajo del Barranco de Arguiineguín
17/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SALTO DE CHIRA PUMPED-STORAGE HYDRO PROJECT´- Actualización del Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Caracterización del emplazamiento para la implantación de los sistemas de captación y vertido de une planta desaladora en Gran Canaria
07/01/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SALTO DE CHIRA PUMPED-STORAGE HYDRO PROJECT´- Actualización del Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Modificado II - Memoria - Volumen I
Other links
Related press
EIB approves a €300 million loan to Red Eléctrica for the construction of Salto de Chira hydroelectric power plant in the Canary Islands

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SALTO DE CHIRA PUMPED-STORAGE HYDRO PROJECT
Publication Date
20 Nov 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
169314748
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20220163
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SALTO DE CHIRA PUMPED-STORAGE HYDRO PROJECT - Actualización del Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Modificado II Memoria - Volumen II
Publication Date
18 Dec 2024
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
158783281
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220163
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SALTO DE CHIRA PUMPED-STORAGE HYDRO PROJECT - Actualización del Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Modificado II Memoria - Anexos
Publication Date
18 Dec 2024
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
158782392
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220163
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SALTO DE CHIRA PUMPED-STORAGE HYDRO PROJECT´- Actualización del Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Modificado II Documento de Síntesis
Publication Date
18 Dec 2024
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
158780943
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220163
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SALTO DE CHIRA PUMPED-STORAGE HYDRO PROJECT´- Actualización del Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Cartografía Inventario Ambiental Preliminar
Publication Date
18 Dec 2024
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
158780855
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220163
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SALTO DE CHIRA PUMPED-STORAGE HYDRO PROJECT´- Actualización del Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Modificado II - Estudio de afección a la Red Natura 2000
Publication Date
18 Dec 2024
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
158783185
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220163
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SALTO DE CHIRA PUMPED-STORAGE HYDRO PROJECT - Estudio de Patrimonio Arqueológico
Publication Date
18 Dec 2024
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
158779011
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220163
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SALTO DE CHIRA PUMPED-STORAGE HYDRO PROJECT - Actualización del Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Estudio de Implantación de Línea Soterrada 220kV
Publication Date
18 Dec 2024
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
158781137
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220163
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SALTO DE CHIRA PUMPED-STORAGE HYDRO PROJECT - Actualización del Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Modificado II - Planos de detalle del proyecto
Publication Date
18 Dec 2024
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
158780944
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220163
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SALTO DE CHIRA PUMPED-STORAGE HYDRO PROJECT - Actualización del Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Cartografía Inventario Ambiental de Detalle
Publication Date
18 Dec 2024
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
158781843
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220163
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SALTO DE CHIRA PUMPED-STORAGE HYDRO PROJECT - Actualización del Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Modificado II índice
Publication Date
18 Dec 2024
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
158782095
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220163
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SALTO DE CHIRA PUMPED-STORAGE HYDRO PROJECT - Actualización del Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Modificado II Memoria - Volumen I
Publication Date
17 Dec 2024
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
158781661
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220163
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SALTO DE CHIRA PUMPED-STORAGE HYDRO PROJECT - Actualización del Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Estudio de paisaje
Publication Date
17 Dec 2024
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
158781662
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220163
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SALTO DE CHIRA PUMPED-STORAGE HYDRO PROJECT´- Actualización del Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Estudio de impacto acústico
Publication Date
17 Dec 2024
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
158777467
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220163
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SALTO DE CHIRA PUMPED-STORAGE HYDRO PROJECT´- Actualización del Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Modificado II - Estudio de campos electromagnéticos
Publication Date
17 Dec 2024
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
158778498
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220163
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SALTO DE CHIRA PUMPED-STORAGE HYDRO PROJECT´- Actualización del Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Modificado II - Modelos y alternativas de restauración
Publication Date
17 Dec 2024
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
158779942
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220163
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SALTO DE CHIRA PUMPED-STORAGE HYDRO PROJECT´- Actualización del Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Estudio Climatológico, Hidrológico e Hidráulico
Publication Date
17 Dec 2024
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
158779943
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220163
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SALTO DE CHIRA PUMPED-STORAGE HYDRO PROJECT - Actualización del Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Proyectos de Restauracíon de Depósitos de Inertes
Publication Date
17 Dec 2024
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
158777285
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220163
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SALTO DE CHIRA PUMPED-STORAGE HYDRO PROJECT´- Actualización del Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Prospección de Pimelia granulicollis en los tramos medio y bajo del Barranco de Arguiineguín
Publication Date
17 Dec 2024
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
158782393
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220163
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SALTO DE CHIRA PUMPED-STORAGE HYDRO PROJECT´- Actualización del Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Caracterización del emplazamiento para la implantación de los sistemas de captación y vertido de une planta desaladora en Gran Canaria
Publication Date
17 Dec 2024
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
158782770
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220163
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SALTO DE CHIRA PUMPED-STORAGE HYDRO PROJECT´- Actualización del Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Modificado II - Memoria - Volumen I
Publication Date
7 Jan 2025
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
239094236
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220163
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
20/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SALTO DE CHIRA PUMPED-STORAGE HYDRO PROJECT
Related public register
18/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SALTO DE CHIRA PUMPED-STORAGE HYDRO PROJECT - Actualización del Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Modificado II Memoria - Volumen II
Related public register
18/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SALTO DE CHIRA PUMPED-STORAGE HYDRO PROJECT - Actualización del Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Modificado II Memoria - Anexos
Related public register
18/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SALTO DE CHIRA PUMPED-STORAGE HYDRO PROJECT´- Actualización del Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Modificado II Documento de Síntesis
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Summary sheet
SALTO DE CHIRA PUMPED-STORAGE HYDRO PROJECT
Data sheet
SALTO DE CHIRA PUMPED-STORAGE HYDRO PROJECT
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EIB approves a €300 million loan to Red Eléctrica for the construction of Salto de Chira hydroelectric power plant in the Canary Islands

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EIB approves a €300 million loan to Red Eléctrica for the construction of Salto de Chira hydroelectric power plant in the Canary Islands
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