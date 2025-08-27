Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
MAURITANIA REGIONAL TRANSMISSION CORRIDOR

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 90,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Mauritania : € 90,000,000
Energy : € 90,000,000
Signature date(s)
1/10/2025 : € 90,000,000
Link to source
Data sheet
MAURITANIA REGIONAL TRANSMISSION CORRIDOR
Summary sheet
MAURITANIA REGIONAL TRANSMISSION CORRIDOR
Summary sheet

Release date
15 July 2025
Status
Reference
Signed | 01/10/2025
20220140
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
MAURITANIA REGIONAL TRANSMISSION CORRIDOR
SOMELEC SOCIETE MERE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 124 million
EUR 332 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the construction of a 225kV, 600km-long overhead transmission line between Nouakchott and Kiffa. It also includes the construction and extension of several substations along the transmission line to ensure efficient power distribution, a rural electrification (distribution) component targeting the communities living along the line route and a technical assistance for project management, capacity building and studies. The operation represents the first phase of a wider project known as PIEMM (the 225 kV Mauritania-Mali Power Interconnection and Related Solar Power Plants Development Project) aimed primarily at interconnecting Mauritania and Mali as well as the construction of a solar power plant in Mauritania and enabling further connections of PV plants.

The aim is to contribute to making the energy system more efficient and resilient, while also increasing the integration of renewable electricity generation capacity. This programme also aims to provide universal access to electricity in the project service areas and to further enable the integration of the national and regional electricity network.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

In accordance with the national related regulations in Mauritania as well as with the Environmental and Social Standards (ESS) of the African Development Bank (Integrated Safeguards System (ISS) developed in 2013), Environmental and Social Impact Assessments (ESIAs) and Environmental and Social Management Framework (ESMF) for the components of the project have been updated and carried out in 2023 for the 225 kV transmission component, as well as the associated Resettlement Policy Frameworks (RPF), Resettlement Action Plans (RAP), Biodiversity Action Plan (BAP) and Stakeholders Engagement Plans (SEP). The reports of ESIA and ESMF studies, including associated RAPs and RPF, include public consultation. The comprehensiveness of the ESIA processes, studies and management plans undertaken for the project and the associated infrastructure will be assessed in detail during appraisal against EIB ESS.

The promoter will ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
27 August 2025
1 October 2025
Related documents
Summary sheet
MAURITANIA REGIONAL TRANSMISSION CORRIDOR
Data sheet
MAURITANIA REGIONAL TRANSMISSION CORRIDOR

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MAURITANIA REGIONAL TRANSMISSION CORRIDOR - Plan d'Actions pour l'Attenuation des Impacts Négatifs Potentiels sur la Biodiversité - Mauritanie
Publication Date
16 Jul 2025
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
249174341
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220140
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Mauritania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MAURITANIA REGIONAL TRANSMISSION CORRIDOR - Etude d'Impact Environnemental et Social - Mauritanie - Mali
Publication Date
16 Jul 2025
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
249168017
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220140
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Mauritania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - MAURITANIA REGIONAL TRANSMISSION CORRIDOR - Plan d'Engagement des Parties Prenantes (PEPP) et Mécanisme de Gestion des Plaintes - Mauritanie
Publication Date
16 Jul 2025
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
249173222
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP)
Project Number
20220140
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Mauritania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MAURITANIA REGIONAL TRANSMISSION CORRIDOR - Cadre de Politique de Réinstallation du Réseau MT/BT - Mauritanie
Publication Date
16 Jul 2025
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
249184614
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220140
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Mauritania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MAURITANIA REGIONAL TRANSMISSION CORRIDOR - Cadre de Gestion Environnementale et Sociale - Mauritanie
Publication Date
16 Jul 2025
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
249182910
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220140
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Mauritania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - MAURITANIA REGIONAL TRANSMISSION CORRIDOR - Plan d'Action de Réinstallation - Mauritanie
Publication Date
16 Jul 2025
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
249173217
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP)
Project Number
20220140
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Mauritania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MAURITANIA REGIONAL TRANSMISSION CORRIDOR
Publication Date
8 Sep 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
243223399
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20220140
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Mauritania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Summary sheet
MAURITANIA REGIONAL TRANSMISSION CORRIDOR
Data sheet
MAURITANIA REGIONAL TRANSMISSION CORRIDOR

Related publications