The operation concerns an investment in the Mirova Gigaton Fund, a USD 500m investment fund focusing on companies in sub-Saharan Africa, MENA, Asia and Latin America. The operation is in line with the EIB Climate Actions & Environmental Sustainability outside the EU, as it supports climate action projects in the energy space. Moreover, the investments will contribute to local private sector development, development of social and economic infrastructure, and climate change mitigation. In addition, the Fund Manager meets the 2X Challenge criteria demonstrating full commitment towards gender equality. The fund will invest primarily in distributed solar PV energy solutions thus addressing market failures that hinder the scale-up of access to clean energy. The investment is expected to have a significant positive social impact on final beneficiaries composed of low-income households and other micro-SMEs without access to reliable grid power and a significant improvement in the economic environment and living conditions. Due to its strong catalytic effect the EIB commitment is expected to trigger the investments from other DFIs while at the same time de-risk the investments from private investors. The risk of such private investors not joining is relatively low given the material de-risking provided by EIB and other DFIs.