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SANTANDER & UCI CLIMATE ACTION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 398,750,698.23
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 398,750,698.23
Credit lines : € 39,875,069.83
Urban development : € 358,875,628.4
Signature date(s)
28/03/2023 : € 7,840,000
13/12/2022 : € 8,073,065.05
14/12/2023 : € 11,802,004.78
28/03/2023 : € 12,160,000
28/03/2023 : € 70,560,000
13/12/2022 : € 72,657,585.41
14/12/2023 : € 106,218,042.99
28/03/2023 : € 109,440,000
Other links
Related public register
08/06/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SANTANDER CLIMATE ACTION

Summary sheet

Release date
9 March 2022
Status
Reference
Signed | 13/12/2022
20220068
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SANTANDER & UCI CLIMATE ACTION
BANCO SANTANDER SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 399 million
EUR 795 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Multi-beneficiary intermediated loan (MBIL) dedicated to finance energy efficiency and potentially other climate action projects carried out in Spain by individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps.

The proposed operation seeks to facilitate investments with high climate action content. The operation will include a wide range of final beneficiaries, such as individuals and homeowner associations, private entities and public entities, and SMEs and mid-caps.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Related documents
08/06/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SANTANDER CLIMATE ACTION

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SANTANDER CLIMATE ACTION
Publication Date
8 Jun 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
155780375
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20220068
Sector(s)
Urban development
Credit lines
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
08/06/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SANTANDER CLIMATE ACTION
Other links
Summary sheet
SANTANDER & UCI CLIMATE ACTION
Data sheet
SANTANDER & UCI CLIMATE ACTION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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