SOGELEASE RO LOAN FOR SMES & MIDCAPS III

Operation aims to help mitigate market failure of SME and Midcaps' insufficient access to long term funding for their investments at low financing costs.

By addressing these market gaps, which are more acute in Romania compared to EU average, project in particular supports strengthening of EU's economic, social and territorial cohesion (85% expected to be implemented in cohesion regions) and it also mitigates gap in financing for small to mid-size Climate Action & Environmental Sustainability projects with a 20% green window.

Small size of SMEs makes them more vulnerable to economic cycles and more constrained in opportunities for growth. Leasing as a method of financing offers various advantages for SMEs compared to traditional bank loans. Among others, leasing facilitates access to finance for companies with limited access to bank lending and new/young enterprises without credit track record and with limited collateral to provide.





Most important contributions of EIB loan will be: long term funding in local currency, diversification of external funding, signalling effect for other financiers to provide similar long-term loans to Borrower, and availability of EIB Green Eligibility Checker which could contribute to capacity building at Intermediary.



