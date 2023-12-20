© Shutterstock

A new financing agreement will fuel economic growth and create opportunities for small business in Romania.

Of the €50 million loan package, €10 million are earmarked for green investments.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and BRD Sogelease IFN SA have signed a €50 million loan agreement to support Romania’s businesses and national economy. The arrangement will create new opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps, and will contribute to general sustainable growth.

Through this intermediated loan, BRD Sogelease will use EIB financing to facilitate new lending on favourable terms to eligible clients. The loan is part of a larger arrangement to provide favourable financing to SMEs, reflecting the Bank’s commitment to environmental sustainability, with 20% of the total earmarked for green investment.

Under the Green Gateway programme, the EIB advisory team will also assist in the origination and assessment of green investments. It will provide training on the use of the Green Eligibility Checker, a specially designed EIB tool for assessing sustainable investments. The team will also work with BRD Sogelease staff to deepen their understanding of the EU regulatory framework for sustainable finance, the taxonomy and climate risk management.

EIB Vice-President Kyriacos Kakouris stated, “With this credit line we reaffirm the EIB's commitment to sustainable projects in Romania, and especially to helping SMEs and mid-cap companies access long-term financing on favourable terms. I am confident that our advisory tools will also help BRD Sogelease promote the greening of Romanian businesses, helping the country make the most of EIB lending.”

Frédéric Banco, CEO of BRD Sogelease, added, “This collaboration represents a milestone for our clients, facilitating access to much-needed financing for projects by SMEs and mid-caps.”

Background information

The EIB is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by the Member States. It makes long-term finance available for sound investment to pursue EU policy goals. The EIB has been active in Romania since the early 1990s. Through 180 projects worth €17.78 billion to date, it has improved regional cohesion, infrastructure and healthcare services, and supported SMEs. Romania is also the largest beneficiary of EIB advisory support, with a wide range of services tailored to the needs of public and private clients across various sectors, including road safety, education, health, climate action, decarbonisation and the digital transition.

About the Green Gateway programme

Funded by the InvestEU Advisory Hub, the Green Gateway advisory programme was established by the EIB to assist financial institutions in facilitating loans for climate change mitigation, adaptation and environmental sustainability projects supported by EIB Group financing. Green Gateway offers assistance through two channels: a web platform and a bilateral advisory programme. The online platform includes a green eligibility checking tool, called the Green Eligibility Checker, and an e-library with guidelines and case studies on green investment criteria.

About BRD Sogelease

BRD Sogelease IFN SA is the leasing subsidiary of BRD - Groupe Société Générale, part of the Société Générale Group. It is the third largest commercial bank in Romania, with total assets exceeding €15.5 billion. BRD Sogelease is part of the European network of Societe Generale Equipment Finance, the number one leasing group in Europe, with over €24 billion outstandings.