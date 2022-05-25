ADVANCED SEMICONDUCTOR SILICON WAFER DEVELOPMENT

The project contributes to the policy objective of RDI. It concerns private sector investments in R&D activities on innovative technologies and components as well as investments in innovative production lines. The project will lead to the development and deployment of innovative product and process technologies with substantial positive externalities. It will help to further develop relevant knowledge, skills and competences, strengthen the technological edge and increase collaboration between market players. These benefits are not fully captured by the project revenues, a market failure leading to underinvestment. Moreover, the project supports the strengthening of the EU's economic, social and territorial cohesion.









The Bank's ability on the one hand to provide a financial value added and on the other hand, EIB's capacity to extend a sizeable loan from one source combined with attractive tenor and disbursement period are highly appreciated by the company and considered to be important elements in financing the project.