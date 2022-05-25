ADVANCED SEMICONDUCTOR SILICON WAFER DEVELOPMENT

Summary sheet
The project relates to the RDI activities for the development of the next generation of hyper pure silicon wafers and ingots for the semiconductor industry as well as the adaptation of the promoter's state-of-the-art ingot production for most advanced wafer types. The project includes RDI activities in the promoter's RDI locations in Germany as well as the extension of the promoter's production facility in Freiberg, Germany, a cohesion region.
The project objectives are the development of the next generation of hyper pure silicon wafers and ingots for the semiconductor industry as well as the adaptation of the promoter's state-of-the-art ingot production for the most advanced wafer types.
The project contributes to the policy objective of RDI. It concerns private sector investments in R&D activities on innovative technologies and components as well as investments in innovative production lines. The project will lead to the development and deployment of innovative product and process technologies with substantial positive externalities. It will help to further develop relevant knowledge, skills and competences, strengthen the technological edge and increase collaboration between market players. These benefits are not fully captured by the project revenues, a market failure leading to underinvestment. Moreover, the project supports the strengthening of the EU's economic, social and territorial cohesion.
The Bank's ability on the one hand to provide a financial value added and on the other hand, EIB's capacity to extend a sizeable loan from one source combined with attractive tenor and disbursement period are highly appreciated by the company and considered to be important elements in financing the project.
Semiconductor RDI and manufacturing facilities are not specifically covered by Annexes I & II of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU, and therefore not subject to mandatory Environmental Impact Assessment.
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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