EIB provides €200 million loan to finance research and development of hyperpure silicon wafers and ingots for the semiconductor industry.

Siltronic’s production site in Freiberg, Saxony will be upgraded

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is providing a €200 million loan to Siltronic AG, one of the world’s leading silicon wafer manufacturers and a key supplier to most leading semiconductor companies. The investment is earmarked for research and development of the next generation of hyperpure silicon wafers and ingots, and for the upgrade of silicon wafer production in Freiberg, Saxony.

Silicon wafers are the foundation of the modern semiconductor industry and the basis for chips in all electronic applications, be it computers, smartphones, electric cars or wind turbines.

Siltronic is the world’s fourth-largest silicon wafer manufacturer with a global market share of around 13% and is the technology leader for hyperpure silicon wafers, with production sites in Germany, Singapore and the United States.

This EIB operation supports the only major silicon wafer supplier outside Asia, financing key investments in the EU semiconductor value chain and strengthening the competitiveness of the EU semiconductor industry.

EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle, who is responsible for EIB projects in Germany, said: “We are proud to be part of a project that secures the highest level of technological proficiency for the European Union. We view Siltronic as a company of strategic importance for Europe. As the project will be implemented in Freiberg and Burghausen, it will secure jobs in Saxony and Bavaria.”

Christoph von Plotho, CEO of Siltronic AG, said: “We are pleased to step up our research and development in Germany with the support of the EIB. This will strengthen our global market position for specialty silicon wafer products and help expand our footprint in Europe.”

Background information

The EIB’s activities focus on the following priority areas: climate and environment, development, innovation and skills, small and medium-sized businesses, infrastructure and cohesion. The EIB works closely with other EU institutions to foster European integration, promote the development of the European Union and support EU policies in over 140 countries around the world.

As one of the world’s leading silicon wafer manufacturers, Siltronic AG is globally oriented and operates production facilities in Asia, Europe and the United States. Silicon wafers are the foundation of the modern semiconductor industry and the basis for chips in all electronic applications — from computers and smartphones to electric cars and wind turbines. The international company is highly customer-oriented and focused on quality, precision, innovation and growth. Siltronic AG employs around 4 300 people in ten countries and has been listed on the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange since 2015. Siltronic AG shares are included on both the MDAX and TecDAX stock market indices.