KULIMA - RISK SHARING FACILITY FCB MALAWI

Access to finance is one main market constraint in Malawi particularly for long-term financing. The proposed Risk Sharing Facility (RSF) and the complementary Kulima Access to Finance Facility (EIB credit line) bear a longer maturity than typically available in the market. This will support private sector development in the agriculture sector, one of the drivers of the country's economy, by reducing credit risk for financial intermediaries financing primary and secondary agriculture projects that contribute to the integration of smallholder farmers into the value chain. The RSF will allow the FI to reduce their commonly very high collateral requirements when lending, especially to SMEs active in the agri-food sector, and thereby allow provisioning of loans at improved conditions. The FI and final beneficiaries will further benefit from Technical Assistance focussed on a broad range of capacity building activities. The project is fully in line with EU and national development objectives, as sustainable agriculture is one of the three objectives of the National Indicative Programme 2014-2020, and the National Agricultural Policy aims to sustainably raise agricultural production and incomes. Overall, this cooperation with the counterparty will leverage additional EUR 12.5 million of finance to private agri-food value chain investments.