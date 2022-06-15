Search EN menu
 
At the EIB Group, we proudly embrace gender equality as a critical business driver. On International Women's Day, we reaffirm our commitment to invest in projects and initiatives that promote women's empowerment and professional development.

ONCF REHABILITATION FERROVIAIRE

Signature(s)

Amount (.*)
€ 265,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Morocco : € 265,000,000
Transport : € 265,000,000
Signature date(s)
2/03/2026 : € 15,000,000
2/03/2026 : € 50,000,000
11/11/2022 : € 200,000,000
(*) Including a € 15,000,000 Investment Grants provided by the NEIGHBOURHOOD INVESTMENT PLATFORM
Data sheet
ONCF REHABILITATION FERROVIAIRE
Summary sheet
ONCF REHABILITATION FERROVIAIRE
15/04/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ONCF REHABILITATION FERROVIAIRE
Morocco: €250 million from the EIB to improve rail service quality

Summary sheet

Release date
25 March 2024
Status
Reference
Signed | 11/11/2022
20210449
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ONCF REHABILITATION FERROVIAIRE
OFFICE NATIONAL DES CHEMINS DE FER
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 265 million
EUR 596 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of an investment programme to renew the existing conventional rail infrastructure and modernise some systems by introducing state-of-the-art technologies. In particular, the related activities concern the renewal or rehabilitation of track, engineering and electric traction facilities on selected sections of the network, improvement of signalling and telecommunication systems, safety improvements, implementation of flood protection and acquisition of equipment for infrastructure maintenance.

The aim is to improve connectivity and strengthen the country's competitiveness, and contribute to building bridges in all Moroccan regions, regional and national economic growth, facilitate trade, support private sector development and ultimately contribute to economic and social cohesion. The project is aligned with the EU New Agenda for Mediterranean and Team Europe Initiative related to Green Partnership with Morocco.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Being an investment programme, the need for an environmental impact assessment (EIA) may vary according to each scheme and will be analysed on a case by case basis, based on any potential significant impacts on protected areas and cumulative impacts assessment. Nevertheless, based on the nature of works included in the project, which will be mainly undertaken on already existing infrastructures ? most schemes are not expected to be subject to EIA. The compliance with environmental and nature conservation directives will be reviewed at appraisal.

The promoter has to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement. The EIB will ensure that the main works and supply contacts will follow international procurement procedures with publication in the EU official journal.

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
15 June 2022
11 November 2022
15/04/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ONCF REHABILITATION FERROVIAIRE
Summary sheet
ONCF REHABILITATION FERROVIAIRE
Data sheet
ONCF REHABILITATION FERROVIAIRE
Morocco: €250 million from the EIB to improve rail service quality

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ONCF REHABILITATION FERROVIAIRE
Publication Date
15 Apr 2024
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
150158540
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20210449
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Morocco
Publicly available
Download now
Summary sheet
ONCF REHABILITATION FERROVIAIRE
Data sheet
ONCF REHABILITATION FERROVIAIRE
Morocco: €250 million from the EIB to improve rail service quality

Morocco: €250 million from the EIB to improve rail service quality
Data sheet
ONCF REHABILITATION FERROVIAIRE
Summary sheet
ONCF REHABILITATION FERROVIAIRE
15/04/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ONCF REHABILITATION FERROVIAIRE

