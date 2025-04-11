AEP GRAND CONAKRY - GUINEA - PHASE 1

Signature(s)
- Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Le projet concerne la première tranche d'investissement du Schéma Directeur d'alimentation en eau potable du Grand Conakry visant à renforcer la capacité de production à 220.000 m3/j ainsi que les infrastructures pour distribuer l'eau sur Conakry.
La Société des Eaux de Guinée s'est doté en 2020 d'un Schéma Directeur d'Approvisionnement en Eau de Conakry, permettant de lui fournir un outil de gestion indispensable pour la planification à long-terme des investissements en vue de satisfaire la demande en eau de la population au fur et à mesure du développement de la ville, ce jusqu'à l'horizon 2040. A ce titre, toutes les composantes de l'alimentation en eau potable ont été traitées : production, traitement, adduction, stockage et distribution. La solution proposée par le schéma directeur permet de résorber le déficit en eau sur la région du Grand Conakry, tout en ayant optimisé les aspects techniques (coût d'investissement et d'exploitation). Elle propose des ensembles cohérents de tranches de travaux, adaptables pour tenir compte du développement effectif de l'urbanisme et des disponibilités financières, tout en anticipant les besoins actuels et futurs de production en eau. Le projet en lui-même se concentre sur la première tranche de travaux visant l'augmentation de la capacité de production de 200 000 m3/j pour une capacité totale de production de 350 000 m3/j, réduisant le déficit à 40 000 m3/j (correspondant à une résorption partielle de 80% du déficit actuel en eau).
The project's compliance with the applicable national environmental legislation and the EIB's environmental and social principles will be respected, as will the Promoters' procedures for impact assessment and environmental monitoring.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
Dans le cadre de la garantie EFSD+
