S6 TRI-CITY RING ROAD

Summary sheet
Construction of a 37.5 km beltway around the metropolitan area of three Polish cities - Gdansk, Gdynia and Sopot.
Being located on the comprehensive Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T), the project has a large-scale, supra-regional and cross-border linking function. It promotes overarching objectives of the European Union, such as the proper functioning of the EU market and the development of connections in the Baltic Sea region. As a part of the Gdansk southern bypass, the project aims to improve connections, vehicle traffic and environmental conditions in the area formed by three Polish cities - Gdansk, Gdynia and Sopot. The project is located in a Less Developed Region and will improve road traffic conditions in the corridor. The investment is essential for improving the efficiency of the road connection to the Gdynia and Gdansk ports from the north-west regions of Poland. The expected economic benefits include time savings and vehicle operating cost reductions for road users due to enhanced road infrastructure capacity. The project may also offer some modest safety and environmental benefits to be assessed.
The Project is located on the Comprehensive TEN-T Network in a Cohesion region of Poland. The Project addresses the market/network failures related to accessibility and is essential for improving the efficiency of the road connections in the Tri-City (metropolitan area consisting of Gdynia, Sopot and Gdansk) area and improving access to Gdynia and Gdansk ports. It forms part of the broader S6 route development, connecting Szczecin and Gdansk along the Baltic coastline of Poland with an expressway standard road, thereby improving port accessibility and market integration. The Project concerns construction of an approximately 31 km long section of a new 2x2 lanes S6 expressway and a 7 km long bypass of Zukowo town. The EIB is an important partner for both the Borrower and the Promoter (General Directorate for National Roads and Motorways, "GDDKiA"), for its financial contribution towards improving the network of Polish roads and motorways. The terms and conditions of the EIB loan, notably in terms of long tenor (up to 30 years), appropriate disbursement conditions and advantageous financial terms will contribute substantially to increasing the financial flexibility and investment capacity of GDDKiA. The Bank's contribution will therefore facilitate the completion of the Project on favourable terms and in a timely manner.
The project falls under Annex I of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU, amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, requiring a full environmental impact assessment (EIA) procedure. EIA studies have been completed and the Competent Authorities have issued Environmental Decisions. The compliance of the project with the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and Birds Directive 2009/147/EC will be reviewed at appraisal.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2014/24/EU or 2004/18/EC, where applicable), as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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