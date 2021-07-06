S6 TRI-CITY RING ROAD

The Project is located on the Comprehensive TEN-T Network in a Cohesion region of Poland. The Project addresses the market/network failures related to accessibility and is essential for improving the efficiency of the road connections in the Tri-City (metropolitan area consisting of Gdynia, Sopot and Gdansk) area and improving access to Gdynia and Gdansk ports. It forms part of the broader S6 route development, connecting Szczecin and Gdansk along the Baltic coastline of Poland with an expressway standard road, thereby improving port accessibility and market integration. The Project concerns construction of an approximately 31 km long section of a new 2x2 lanes S6 expressway and a 7 km long bypass of Zukowo town. The EIB is an important partner for both the Borrower and the Promoter (General Directorate for National Roads and Motorways, "GDDKiA"), for its financial contribution towards improving the network of Polish roads and motorways. The terms and conditions of the EIB loan, notably in terms of long tenor (up to 30 years), appropriate disbursement conditions and advantageous financial terms will contribute substantially to increasing the financial flexibility and investment capacity of GDDKiA. The Bank's contribution will therefore facilitate the completion of the Project on favourable terms and in a timely manner.