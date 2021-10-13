ISP BIH IMPACT INCENTIVE LOAN FOR SMES & MIDCAPS

The proposed operation is an intermediated loan to Intesa Sanpaolo Bank Bosnia and Herzegovina to provide support to local SMEs, Mid-Caps and social enterprises who commit to generate positive social impact in the country.

The facility will promote sustainable private sector-led growth and socially inclusive practices among local businesses, while supporting job creation and entrepreneurship. It will improve access to finance for local businesses suffering from a large funding gap, and support companies that increase the

employment of groups poorly integrated in the labour market (women, young people and socially disadvantaged groups) and/or adopt policies/practices aimed at promoting social and professional integration of such groups.

By enhancing access to finance, the project will contribute towards EU's Instrument for Pre-Accession Assistance (IPA III) priorities and the development of the private sector. It is also aligned with Economic Resilience Initiative objectives, namely boosting employment opportunities for host and

refugee communities and strengthening support for the creation of decent jobs. Furthermore, it addresses priorities outlined in the Small Business Act, the Charter for Small Enterprises in the Western Balkans, the Team Europe initiative as well as SDG 5 (Gender Euality), SDG 8 (Decent work and economic growth) and SDG 10 (Reduced inequalities).