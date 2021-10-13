ISP BIH IMPACT INCENTIVE LOAN FOR SMES & MIDCAPS

Signature(s)
A loan facility with Intesa Sanpaolo Banka Bosnia and Herzegovina focused on supporting local businesses who commit to generating greater socio-economic impact and sustainable growth.
The project supports small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), mid-caps and social enterprises who commit to generating positive socio-economic impact and contribute to strengthening economic resilience and sustainable growth in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The operation aims to enhance the prospects of more resilient and inclusive growth by creating sustainable employment opportunities and encouraging social inclusion, particularly for young people and women. Improved economic resilience of Bosnia and Herzegovina would make both the local and hosted communities less vulnerable to shocks and crises as well as address some of the potential drivers of migration.
The proposed operation is an intermediated loan to Intesa Sanpaolo Bank Bosnia and Herzegovina to provide support to local SMEs, Mid-Caps and social enterprises who commit to generate positive social impact in the country.
The facility will promote sustainable private sector-led growth and socially inclusive practices among local businesses, while supporting job creation and entrepreneurship. It will improve access to finance for local businesses suffering from a large funding gap, and support companies that increase the
employment of groups poorly integrated in the labour market (women, young people and socially disadvantaged groups) and/or adopt policies/practices aimed at promoting social and professional integration of such groups.
By enhancing access to finance, the project will contribute towards EU's Instrument for Pre-Accession Assistance (IPA III) priorities and the development of the private sector. It is also aligned with Economic Resilience Initiative objectives, namely boosting employment opportunities for host and
refugee communities and strengthening support for the creation of decent jobs. Furthermore, it addresses priorities outlined in the Small Business Act, the Charter for Small Enterprises in the Western Balkans, the Team Europe initiative as well as SDG 5 (Gender Euality), SDG 8 (Decent work and economic growth) and SDG 10 (Reduced inequalities).
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
