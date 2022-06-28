Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

SIREN (EGFF)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 12,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Ireland : € 12,000,000
Services : € 12,000,000
Signature date(s)
23/11/2022 : € 6,000,000
23/11/2022 : € 6,000,000
Other links
Related public register
05/10/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SIREN (EGFF)
Related press
Ireland: Cybersecurity firm Siren accelerates momentum with €12 million EIB backing

Summary sheet

Release date
28 June 2022
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/11/2022
20210364
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SIREN (EGFF)
SINDICE LTD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 12 million
EUR 27 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Siren is an Irish company founded in 2014 offering an intelligence platform that makes it easier to use the data collected by organisations to answer questions and make links, find patterns and relationships. It makes data accessible through real-time search, dashboard analytics, knowledge graphs and real-time alerts. The investments (2022-2024) concern the company's research, development and innovation (RDI) activities. The investments aim at further developing the capabilities of the Siren platform and strengthening its competitive edge, as well as further penetrating the Security Analytics market spanning Law Enforcement, Intelligence, Cyber Threat and Fraud & Insider Threat.

The project objectives are to further develop the capabilities of the Siren platform and to strengthen its competitive edge, as well as to further penetrate the Security Analytics market spanning Law Enforcement, Intelligence, Cyber Threat and Fraud & Insider Threat.

Additionality and Impact

The project supports the policy objective of innovation and digitalisation, as it supports the development and market introduction of an innovative investigative intelligence platform that, through its forensic capability, supports the protection of citizens, society and the economy.

With the support of this project, the promoter further enhances and expands its offering, to address new groups of customers and areas of application in existing and new geographies. The project secures and builds up deep technology expertise in the software domain and supports Europe's digital sector.

The EIB investment supports an EU-based technology firm with the potential to become a leader among investigative intelligence platform providers. The Venture Debt financing complements VC funding and provides first access to debt for the company.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project activities do not fall under the Annexes I or II of the EU Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. The project will be carried out in existing facilities, already authorised, that will not change their scope due to the project. As such, the project activities are not subject to a mandatory environmental impact assessment (EIA).

The Promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, and is thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement. Under these conditions, the procurement procedures followed by the promoter are suitable for the project.

Related documents
05/10/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SIREN (EGFF)
Other links
Related press
Ireland: Cybersecurity firm Siren accelerates momentum with €12 million EIB backing

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SIREN (EGFF)
Publication Date
5 Oct 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
156494201
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20210364
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
05/10/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SIREN (EGFF)
Other links
Summary sheet
SIREN (EGFF)
Data sheet
SIREN (EGFF)
Related press
Ireland: Cybersecurity firm Siren accelerates momentum with €12 million EIB backing

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Ireland: Cybersecurity firm Siren accelerates momentum with €12 million EIB backing
Other links
Related public register
05/10/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SIREN (EGFF)

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications