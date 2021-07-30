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BUNIEL WIND FARM

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 55,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 55,000,000
Energy : € 55,000,000
Signature date(s)
23/02/2023 : € 55,000,000
Other links
Related public register
21/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BUNIEL WIND FARM - ANEXO 3 - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO PAISAJÍSTICO - Parque Eólico Buniel
Related public register
22/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BUNIEL WIND FARM - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Línea de transmisión
Related public register
22/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BUNIEL WIND FARM - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Parque Eólico Buniel
Related public register
22/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BUNIEL WIND FARM - ESTIMACIÓN INCIDENCIA EN BIENES INTEGRANTES PATRIMONIO ARQUEOLÓGICO Y ETNOLÓGICO - Parque Eólico Buniel
Related public register
22/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BUNIEL WIND FARM - Estudio de avifauna - Agosto 2019 - Parque Eólico Buniel
Related public register
22/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BUNIEL WIND FARM - ANEXO 6 -PLAN DE VIGILANCIA AMBIENTAL - Parque Eólico Buniel
Related public register
22/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BUNIEL WIND FARM - Estudio de avifauna - Línea de transmisión
Related public register
22/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BUNIEL WIND FARM - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AL PATRIMONIO CULTURAL: ARQUEOLÓGICO, ETNOLÓGICO E HISTÓRICO - Línea de transmisión
Related public register
22/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BUNIEL WIND FARM - Estudio anual sobre la actividad de murciélagos en el Parque Eólico Buniel
Related public register
22/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BUNIEL WIND FARM - VALORACIÓN Y EVALUACIÓN AMBIENTAL DEL MODIFICADO AL PROYECTO DEL PARQUE EÓLICO BUNIEL
Related public register
22/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BUNIEL WIND FARM - ANEXO 5 - MODELIZACIÓN DE SOMBRAS INTERMITENTES - Parque Eólico Buniel
Related public register
22/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BUNIEL WIND FARM
Related public register
22/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BUNIEL WIND FARM - ANEXO 1. ESTUDIO DE QUIRÓPTEROS - Línea de transmisión
Related public register
22/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BUNIEL WIND FARM - ESTUDIO SOBRE EFECTOS ACUMULATIVOS Y SINÉRGICOS - Parque Eólico Buniel
Related public register
22/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BUNIEL WIND FARM - Estudio de avifauna - Abril 2021 - Parque Eólico Buniel
Related public register
22/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BUNIEL WIND FARM - ANEXO 4 - MODELIZACIÓN ACÚSTICA - Parque Eólico Buniel
Related press
Spain: EIB signs €55 million green loan for Iberdrola and Caja Rural de Soria for wind farm in Castilla y León

Summary sheet

Release date
30 July 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/02/2023
20210147
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BUNIEL WIND FARM
RENOVABLES DE BUNIEL SL
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 55 million
EUR 101 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

Financing of the Buniel Wind farm (100 MW), located in the Spanish province of Burgos (Castile-León).

The aim is to contribute to the European Renewable Energy (RE) target for 2030 of 32% in final energy consumption that has been established in the Renewable Energy Directive recast or RED II (2018/200/EU). The European Commission has recently proposed as part of its REPowerEU plan to increase such target to a level of 45%. It will further support the Spanish RE target for 2030 of 42% (final energy consumption) as set out in its Integrated National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP). In addition, the project is located in cohesion regions. The financing of this project is in line with the Bank's priority energy lending related to renewable energy and climate action.

Additionality and Impact

The project increases renewable energy generation capacity in Spain and contributes to national and EU 2030 climate objectives. The financing of this project also contributes to Bank's lending priority objectives on Energy (Renewable Energy) as well as on climate action (transversal), and partially on economic and social cohesion (transversal).The project produces electricity from low carbon sources (onshore wind), addressing the market failure of negative climate and environmental externalities, through the reduction of carbon emissions and air pollution (compared to fossil-fuel generation). As the schemes are expected to rely on revenues from the market (the wholesale market and/or unsubsidized commercial Power Purchase Agreements), in a sector characterised by incomplete markets (limited forward/hedging, lack of scarcity and locational pricing), the project improves market efficiency and competition. The project is located in EIB Cohesion Priority regions.

The project Quality and Results is rated Very Good. The project has an excellent economic return and the current electricity market prices are not fully reflecting the value of electricity. Besides, the promoter has a recognised in-house design and project management capacity with a significant track record of international energy projects.

The Bank's financial contribution is considered very good and valuable to the client, as the EIB's offering is more favourable than market alternatives under various dimensions (e.g. longer tenor, availability and grace periods, convertible or revisable rates). The promoter deems financing with an "EIB Green Loan" label as a stamp of quality on its investments and environment-related procedures and consistent with its green finance framework.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

This operation will benefit the environment by supporting RE projects that help mitigate climate change. The project, which has already obtained the required environmental permits, falls under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (2014/52/EU amending 2011/92/EU), where it is up to the competent authorities to determine that an EIA is required.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Related documents
21/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BUNIEL WIND FARM - ANEXO 3 - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO PAISAJÍSTICO - Parque Eólico Buniel
22/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BUNIEL WIND FARM - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Línea de transmisión
22/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BUNIEL WIND FARM - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Parque Eólico Buniel
22/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BUNIEL WIND FARM - ESTIMACIÓN INCIDENCIA EN BIENES INTEGRANTES PATRIMONIO ARQUEOLÓGICO Y ETNOLÓGICO - Parque Eólico Buniel
22/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BUNIEL WIND FARM - Estudio de avifauna - Agosto 2019 - Parque Eólico Buniel
22/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BUNIEL WIND FARM - ANEXO 6 -PLAN DE VIGILANCIA AMBIENTAL - Parque Eólico Buniel
22/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BUNIEL WIND FARM - Estudio de avifauna - Línea de transmisión
22/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BUNIEL WIND FARM - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AL PATRIMONIO CULTURAL: ARQUEOLÓGICO, ETNOLÓGICO E HISTÓRICO - Línea de transmisión
22/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BUNIEL WIND FARM - Estudio anual sobre la actividad de murciélagos en el Parque Eólico Buniel
22/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BUNIEL WIND FARM - VALORACIÓN Y EVALUACIÓN AMBIENTAL DEL MODIFICADO AL PROYECTO DEL PARQUE EÓLICO BUNIEL
22/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BUNIEL WIND FARM - ANEXO 5 - MODELIZACIÓN DE SOMBRAS INTERMITENTES - Parque Eólico Buniel
22/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BUNIEL WIND FARM
22/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BUNIEL WIND FARM - ANEXO 1. ESTUDIO DE QUIRÓPTEROS - Línea de transmisión
22/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BUNIEL WIND FARM - ESTUDIO SOBRE EFECTOS ACUMULATIVOS Y SINÉRGICOS - Parque Eólico Buniel
22/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BUNIEL WIND FARM - Estudio de avifauna - Abril 2021 - Parque Eólico Buniel
22/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BUNIEL WIND FARM - ANEXO 4 - MODELIZACIÓN ACÚSTICA - Parque Eólico Buniel
Other links
Related press
Spain: EIB signs €55 million green loan for Iberdrola and Caja Rural de Soria for wind farm in Castilla y León

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BUNIEL WIND FARM - ANEXO 3 - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO PAISAJÍSTICO - Parque Eólico Buniel
Publication Date
21 Sep 2022
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
142710192
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210147
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BUNIEL WIND FARM - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Línea de transmisión
Publication Date
22 Sep 2022
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
142885279
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210147
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BUNIEL WIND FARM - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Parque Eólico Buniel
Publication Date
22 Sep 2022
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
142715526
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210147
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BUNIEL WIND FARM - ESTIMACIÓN INCIDENCIA EN BIENES INTEGRANTES PATRIMONIO ARQUEOLÓGICO Y ETNOLÓGICO - Parque Eólico Buniel
Publication Date
22 Sep 2022
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
142716906
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210147
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BUNIEL WIND FARM - Estudio de avifauna - Agosto 2019 - Parque Eólico Buniel
Publication Date
22 Sep 2022
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
142716401
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210147
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BUNIEL WIND FARM - ANEXO 6 -PLAN DE VIGILANCIA AMBIENTAL - Parque Eólico Buniel
Publication Date
22 Sep 2022
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
142716909
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210147
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BUNIEL WIND FARM - Estudio de avifauna - Línea de transmisión
Publication Date
22 Sep 2022
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
142871619
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210147
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BUNIEL WIND FARM - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AL PATRIMONIO CULTURAL: ARQUEOLÓGICO, ETNOLÓGICO E HISTÓRICO - Línea de transmisión
Publication Date
22 Sep 2022
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
142883680
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210147
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BUNIEL WIND FARM - Estudio anual sobre la actividad de murciélagos en el Parque Eólico Buniel
Publication Date
22 Sep 2022
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
142716907
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210147
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BUNIEL WIND FARM - VALORACIÓN Y EVALUACIÓN AMBIENTAL DEL MODIFICADO AL PROYECTO DEL PARQUE EÓLICO BUNIEL
Publication Date
22 Sep 2022
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
142713012
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210147
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BUNIEL WIND FARM - ANEXO 5 - MODELIZACIÓN DE SOMBRAS INTERMITENTES - Parque Eólico Buniel
Publication Date
22 Sep 2022
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
142717706
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210147
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BUNIEL WIND FARM
Publication Date
22 Sep 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
157628733
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20210147
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BUNIEL WIND FARM - ANEXO 1. ESTUDIO DE QUIRÓPTEROS - Línea de transmisión
Publication Date
22 Sep 2022
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
142884787
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210147
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BUNIEL WIND FARM - ESTUDIO SOBRE EFECTOS ACUMULATIVOS Y SINÉRGICOS - Parque Eólico Buniel
Publication Date
22 Sep 2022
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
142710191
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210147
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BUNIEL WIND FARM - Estudio de avifauna - Abril 2021 - Parque Eólico Buniel
Publication Date
22 Sep 2022
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
142716403
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210147
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BUNIEL WIND FARM - ANEXO 4 - MODELIZACIÓN ACÚSTICA - Parque Eólico Buniel
Publication Date
22 Sep 2022
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
142713011
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210147
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
21/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BUNIEL WIND FARM - ANEXO 3 - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO PAISAJÍSTICO - Parque Eólico Buniel
Related public register
22/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BUNIEL WIND FARM - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Línea de transmisión
Related public register
22/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BUNIEL WIND FARM - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Parque Eólico Buniel
Related public register
22/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BUNIEL WIND FARM - ESTIMACIÓN INCIDENCIA EN BIENES INTEGRANTES PATRIMONIO ARQUEOLÓGICO Y ETNOLÓGICO - Parque Eólico Buniel
Related public register
22/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BUNIEL WIND FARM - Estudio de avifauna - Agosto 2019 - Parque Eólico Buniel
Related public register
22/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BUNIEL WIND FARM - ANEXO 6 -PLAN DE VIGILANCIA AMBIENTAL - Parque Eólico Buniel
Related public register
22/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BUNIEL WIND FARM - Estudio de avifauna - Línea de transmisión
Related public register
22/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BUNIEL WIND FARM - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AL PATRIMONIO CULTURAL: ARQUEOLÓGICO, ETNOLÓGICO E HISTÓRICO - Línea de transmisión
Related public register
22/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BUNIEL WIND FARM - Estudio anual sobre la actividad de murciélagos en el Parque Eólico Buniel
Related public register
22/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BUNIEL WIND FARM - VALORACIÓN Y EVALUACIÓN AMBIENTAL DEL MODIFICADO AL PROYECTO DEL PARQUE EÓLICO BUNIEL
Related public register
22/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BUNIEL WIND FARM - ANEXO 5 - MODELIZACIÓN DE SOMBRAS INTERMITENTES - Parque Eólico Buniel
Related public register
22/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BUNIEL WIND FARM
Related public register
22/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BUNIEL WIND FARM - ANEXO 1. ESTUDIO DE QUIRÓPTEROS - Línea de transmisión
Related public register
22/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BUNIEL WIND FARM - ESTUDIO SOBRE EFECTOS ACUMULATIVOS Y SINÉRGICOS - Parque Eólico Buniel
Related public register
22/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BUNIEL WIND FARM - Estudio de avifauna - Abril 2021 - Parque Eólico Buniel
Related public register
22/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BUNIEL WIND FARM - ANEXO 4 - MODELIZACIÓN ACÚSTICA - Parque Eólico Buniel
Other links
Summary sheet
BUNIEL WIND FARM
Data sheet
BUNIEL WIND FARM
Related press
Spain: EIB signs €55 million green loan for Iberdrola and Caja Rural de Soria for wind farm in Castilla y León

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: EIB signs €55 million green loan for Iberdrola and Caja Rural de Soria for wind farm in Castilla y León
Other links
Related public register
21/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BUNIEL WIND FARM - ANEXO 3 - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO PAISAJÍSTICO - Parque Eólico Buniel
Related public register
22/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BUNIEL WIND FARM - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Línea de transmisión
Related public register
22/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BUNIEL WIND FARM - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Parque Eólico Buniel
Related public register
22/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BUNIEL WIND FARM - ESTIMACIÓN INCIDENCIA EN BIENES INTEGRANTES PATRIMONIO ARQUEOLÓGICO Y ETNOLÓGICO - Parque Eólico Buniel
Related public register
22/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BUNIEL WIND FARM - Estudio de avifauna - Agosto 2019 - Parque Eólico Buniel
Related public register
22/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BUNIEL WIND FARM - ANEXO 6 -PLAN DE VIGILANCIA AMBIENTAL - Parque Eólico Buniel
Related public register
22/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BUNIEL WIND FARM - Estudio de avifauna - Línea de transmisión
Related public register
22/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BUNIEL WIND FARM - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AL PATRIMONIO CULTURAL: ARQUEOLÓGICO, ETNOLÓGICO E HISTÓRICO - Línea de transmisión
Related public register
22/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BUNIEL WIND FARM - Estudio anual sobre la actividad de murciélagos en el Parque Eólico Buniel
Related public register
22/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BUNIEL WIND FARM - VALORACIÓN Y EVALUACIÓN AMBIENTAL DEL MODIFICADO AL PROYECTO DEL PARQUE EÓLICO BUNIEL
Related public register
22/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BUNIEL WIND FARM - ANEXO 5 - MODELIZACIÓN DE SOMBRAS INTERMITENTES - Parque Eólico Buniel
Related public register
22/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BUNIEL WIND FARM
Related public register
22/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BUNIEL WIND FARM - ANEXO 1. ESTUDIO DE QUIRÓPTEROS - Línea de transmisión
Related public register
22/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BUNIEL WIND FARM - ESTUDIO SOBRE EFECTOS ACUMULATIVOS Y SINÉRGICOS - Parque Eólico Buniel
Related public register
22/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BUNIEL WIND FARM - Estudio de avifauna - Abril 2021 - Parque Eólico Buniel
Related public register
22/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BUNIEL WIND FARM - ANEXO 4 - MODELIZACIÓN ACÚSTICA - Parque Eólico Buniel

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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Related publications