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PALESTINE SME COVID-19 SUSTAINABILITY PROGRAMME

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 173,280,194.08
Countries
Sector(s)
Palestine* : € 173,280,194.08
Credit lines : € 173,280,194.08
Signature date(s)
6/10/2021 : € 173,280,194.08

Summary sheet

Release date
5 January 2022
Status
Reference
Signed | 06/10/2021
20210077
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PALESTINE SME COVID-19 SUSTAINABILITY PROGRAMME
PALESTINE MONETARY AUTHORITY
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 200 million (EUR 168 million)
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The facility aims to finance eligible small and medium-sized investments undertaken by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps in Palestine, thereby contributing to economic resilience, employment generating activities and alleviating the economic burden of the refugee crisis in the country.

Financing of small/medium projects carried out by Palestinian small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps.

Additionality and Impact

The Facility aims to finance eligible small and medium sized investments undertaken by SMEs and Mid-Caps in Palestine, thereby contributing to economic resilience, employment generating activities and alleviating the economic burden of the Covid-19 crisis in the country. SMEs make up the vast majority of firms in Palestine and, as such, play a vital role in creating and safeguarding employment, especially for young people and women. Access to finance is perceived as one of the biggest obstacles to the expansion of SMEs. The proposed operation is expected to enhance access to finance to SMEs and Mid-Caps, in that it will allow the selected financial intermediaries to make available funding at improved terms and conditions of loans.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Bank will require the intermediary institution to take all the requisite measures to ensure that the procedures carried out by the final beneficiaries for the sub-projects receiving Bank financing will comply with national legislation and the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards as well as international treaties and conventions signed and ratified by or otherwise applicable and binding in the country.

The Bank will require the intermediary institution to take all requisite measures to ensure that any procurement procedures carried out by final beneficiaries for the sub-projects that the Bank finances are in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Under ELM Guarantee

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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