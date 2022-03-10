SAO TOME WATER SUPPLY

The project consists of priority investments aimed at rehabilitating and increasing the water supply and distribution infrastructure and services in Sao Tome city and surrounding areas, plus project implementation support.

The project will address a number of market failures and investment needs in the sector, as it is expected to generate positive externalities in the form of environmental benefits notably through a more rational use of water resources and increased resilience to climate change, which impacts the availability of the water resources.

It is therefore a strategic investment for the country and a key priority under its National Plan for Sustainable Development 2020-2024. The project is in line with the priorities laid out in the European Commission's Multi-annual indicative programme (MIP) 2021-2027 for STP (Priority area 3: Human development), which focuses on improving sustainable and equitable access of the population to drinking water and sanitation. It is also contributing to Sustainable Development Goal (SDGs) 6 "Clean Water and Sanitation" and SDG13 - "Climate Action".





Overall, the Bank's and the EU's contribution to the project is fundamental and complements the earlier interventions of the EU in the water sector in Sao Tome. The combined concessional financial and technical assistance contribution are vital for the implementation investments under the first phase of the "City Of Sao Tome Drinking Water Supply Masterplan 2020-2040". Without the EIB and EU financing this project could not take place, due to lack of available funds from other international partners and fiscal constraints of the government.