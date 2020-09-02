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H2 GREEN STEEL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 314,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Sweden : € 314,000,000
Industry : € 314,000,000
Signature date(s)
21/12/2023 : € 50,000,000
21/12/2023 : € 64,000,000
21/12/2023 : € 200,000,000
Other links
Related public register
04/10/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - H2 GREEN STEEL
Related press
Sweden: EIB and NIB to provide €371 million with InvestEU backing for H2 Green Steel’s large-scale production of steel with minimal carbon footprint

Summary sheet

Release date
3 June 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/12/2023
20200902
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
H2 GREEN STEEL
H2GS AB
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 314 million
EUR 5430 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project is the implementation of a 2.5 million tons per year hydrogen-based integrated primary steel manufacturing plant. The plant encompasses the following innovative first-of-a-kind commercial scale components: a large scale electrolysis-based hydrogen generation plant, an hydrogen-based direct reduced ironmaking (DRI) plant combined with electric arc furnace (EAF) steelmaking and all associated downstream facilities. The outcoming steel will be very low carbon, meaning the plant will manufacture green high-quality flat carbon steel products targeting mainly the automotive, construction, white goods, industrial equipment and energy sectors.

Using green hydrogen based fully or primarily on carbon neutral electricity in steel-making, the objective is to abate close to 90% or more of the CO2 emissions associated with traditional blast furnace steel making.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The proposed first-of-a-kind and innovative iron and steelmaking manufacturing route is considered to be breakthrough in terms of low carbon steelmaking and expected to reduce greenhouse (GHG) emissions significantly. The hydrogen based DRI process combined with electrified downstream facilities will abate around 90% or more of emissions associated with traditional coke-based primary steelmaking processes. When implemented, the plant will be the first large scale and very low carbon primary steelmaking plant in Europe and the world and hence entails extensive positive environmental externalities. The new plant is subject to an environmental impact assessment (EIA) according to the EIA directive. The final location of the plant has been defined. The Promoter is already in close contact with the competent authorities and stakeholders since project initiation in order to inform local stakeholders about the project and its potential positive and negative impacts. The full impact study (EIA) is in preparation and will be followed by a public consultation period. The installation does fall under the SEVESO directive as well. The final integrated environmental permit will encompass the operational and construction permits as well as the SEVESO requirements.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is subject to EU public procurement legislation, then the Bank would duly inform the Commission Services and would require the Promoter to apply those rules.

Related documents
04/10/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - H2 GREEN STEEL
Other links
Related press
Sweden: EIB and NIB to provide €371 million with InvestEU backing for H2 Green Steel’s large-scale production of steel with minimal carbon footprint

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - H2 GREEN STEEL
Publication Date
4 Oct 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
153806107
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200902
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
04/10/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - H2 GREEN STEEL
Other links
Summary sheet
H2 GREEN STEEL
Data sheet
H2 GREEN STEEL
Related press
Sweden: EIB and NIB to provide €371 million with InvestEU backing for H2 Green Steel’s large-scale production of steel with minimal carbon footprint

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Sweden: EIB and NIB to provide €371 million with InvestEU backing for H2 Green Steel’s large-scale production of steel with minimal carbon footprint
Other links
Related public register
04/10/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - H2 GREEN STEEL

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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