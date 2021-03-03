Presov Regional Infrastructure III

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Urban development - Construction
- Composite infrastructure - Construction
- Transport - Transportation and storage
The project comprises the multi-sector schemes implemented under the investment programme of the Presov Region that will improve regional infrastructure, in particular in the sectors of transport, education, culture and social care.
The investment programme under the Programme for Economic Development and Social Development (PHRSR) PSK 2021-2028 will contribute to better-balanced territorial development, reducing inequalities among people and among places within the region. This will be achieved primarily by the upgrading of public facilities to match demographic needs and meet national standards – including the upgrading of education, cultural and social infrastructure. Further improvements are expected in intra-regional connectivity with an impact on road safety and reduced traffic congestion. It will therefore improve living conditions in the region as well as strengthen socio-economic prosperity. The majority of schemes are small and shall be implemented between 2021 and 2024.
The project concerns priority investments
in line with the Programme for Economic and Social Development of "Presovský
samosprávny kraj", a self-governing region located in the northeastern part of
the Slovak Republic. The project is in line with the
priorities of the new Territorial Agenda 2030 and strengthens the EU's socio-economic cohesion.
EIB financing will allow the Region to address a sub-optimal investment situation and is expected to generate positive externalities in terms of delivery of public services in social care, education, culture and transport through construction or rehabilitation of public buildings and roads with an impact on the quality of life. Further improvements are expected in intra-regional connectivity with an impact on road safety. Additional environmental (e.g. biodiversity protection or climate change adaptation), and socioeconomic benefits (eco-tourism/well-being/ employment) are anticipated with the provision of eco-infrastructure in the national parks of the region.
The EIB's long-term financing with favorable terms such as long availability and grace period, improves and diversifies the Region's financing structure and the affordability of its investments. The EIB's involvement would send a positive signal to the markets regarding the Region's ability to stimulate economic recovery.
Some of the schemes under this multi-scheme operation may eventually fall under Annex I or Annex II of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU. Should any such scheme have a negative impact on an area forming part of the Natura 2000 network (falling under the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 2009/147/EC), the Bank would require the Promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned Directives as transposed into the national law. It is a requirement that all schemes must be implemented in compliance with the EU environmental legislation. Environmental and efficiency improvements in public buildings will be required to comply with the provisions of the EU Directive on Energy Performance of Buildings 2010/31/EU.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/24/EU, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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