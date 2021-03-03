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PRESOV REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE III

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 30,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Slovakia : € 30,000,000
Composite infrastructure : € 4,199,040
Transport : € 10,800,000
Urban development : € 15,000,960
Signature date(s)
7/06/2021 : € 4,199,040
7/06/2021 : € 10,800,000
7/06/2021 : € 15,000,960
Other links
Related public register
20/05/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PRESOV REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE III
Related press
Slovakia: EIB supports Prešov region in improving key social infrastructure with €30 million

Summary sheet

Release date
3 March 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 07/06/2021
20200861
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PRESOV REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE III
PRESOVSKY SAMOSPRAVNY KRAJ
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 30 million
EUR 70 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project comprises the multi-sector schemes implemented under the investment programme of the Presov Region that will improve regional infrastructure, in particular in the sectors of transport, education, culture and social care.

The investment programme under the Programme for Economic Development and Social Development (PHRSR) PSK 2021-2028 will contribute to better-balanced territorial development, reducing inequalities among people and among places within the region. This will be achieved primarily by the upgrading of public facilities to match demographic needs and meet national standards – including the upgrading of education, cultural and social infrastructure. Further improvements are expected in intra-regional connectivity with an impact on road safety and reduced traffic congestion. It will therefore improve living conditions in the region as well as strengthen socio-economic prosperity. The majority of schemes are small and shall be implemented between 2021 and 2024.

Additionality and Impact

The project concerns priority investments in line with the Programme for Economic and Social Development of "Presovský samosprávny kraj", a self-governing region located in the northeastern part of the Slovak Republic. The project is in line with the priorities of the new Territorial Agenda 2030 and strengthens the EU's socio-economic cohesion.
EIB financing will allow the Region to address a sub-optimal investment situation and is expected to generate positive externalities in terms of delivery of public services in social care, education, culture and transport through construction or rehabilitation of public buildings and roads with an impact on the quality of life. Further improvements are expected in intra-regional connectivity with an impact on road safety. Additional environmental (e.g. biodiversity protection or climate change adaptation), and socioeconomic benefits (eco-tourism/well-being/ employment) are anticipated with the provision of eco-infrastructure in the national parks of the region.
The EIB's long-term financing with favorable terms such as long availability and grace period, improves and diversifies the Region's financing structure and the affordability of its investments. The EIB's involvement would send a positive signal to the markets regarding the Region's ability to stimulate economic recovery.


Environmental aspects
Procurement

Some of the schemes under this multi-scheme operation may eventually fall under Annex I or Annex II of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU. Should any such scheme have a negative impact on an area forming part of the Natura 2000 network (falling under the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 2009/147/EC), the Bank would require the Promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned Directives as transposed into the national law. It is a requirement that all schemes must be implemented in compliance with the EU environmental legislation. Environmental and efficiency improvements in public buildings will be required to comply with the provisions of the EU Directive on Energy Performance of Buildings 2010/31/EU.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/24/EU, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
20/05/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PRESOV REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE III
Other links
Related press
Slovakia: EIB supports Prešov region in improving key social infrastructure with €30 million

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PRESOV REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE III
Publication Date
20 May 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
138541671
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200861
Sector(s)
Urban development
Composite infrastructure
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovakia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
20/05/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PRESOV REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE III
Other links
Summary sheet
PRESOV REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE III
Data sheet
PRESOV REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE III
Related press
Slovakia: EIB supports Prešov region in improving key social infrastructure with €30 million

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Slovakia: EIB supports Prešov region in improving key social infrastructure with €30 million
Other links
Related public register
20/05/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PRESOV REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE III

Photogallery

Presov Regional Infrastructure III
Presov Regional Infrastructure III
©Prešovský samosprávny kraj, 2021
Presov Regional Infrastructure III
Presov Regional Infrastructure III
©Prešovský samosprávny kraj, 2021
Presov Regional Infrastructure III
Presov Regional Infrastructure III
©Prešovský samosprávny kraj, 2021

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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