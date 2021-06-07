The EIB loan supports the €70 million investment plan of the regional authorities, key for more balanced territorial development in Slovakia

The operation will enable the modernisation and renovation of infrastructure with improved energy efficiency and environmental protection.

This is the third EIB loan for investments in regional infrastructure in Prešov

The European Investment Bank (EIB) will provide €30 million to the Prešov regional administration in Slovakia to improve transport and social infrastructure in the area. Thanks to this loan, the Prešov Region intends to upgrade and renovate several types of infrastructure, such as roads, bridges, schools and cultural centres. A library in the regional capital city of Prešov, a specialised nursing home for the elderly in the town of Bijacovce, and an educational and community centre in the town of Vranov nad Topl`ou are some examples of the projects expected to be financed with EIB loan.

This loan is the third approved by the EIB for investments in key regional infrastructure in the region of Prešov, building on the excellent cooperation between the EIB and the Prešov regional administration through two previous loans signed in 2006 and 2014.

EIB Vice-President Lilyana Pavlova said: “The EIB’s continued support for the Prešov region will improve the quality of life of its people and offer them better connectivity with safer roads, as well as modern and efficient public services in education, social care and culture. With our new investment today, the EIB is supporting the efforts of the Prešov Region to enhance economic and social cohesion. The objectives of the EU Cohesion Policy have been at the heart of EIB operations since its foundation and core to our mission. I would like to thank our long-term partners in the Prešov region administration for their excellent cooperation in making this beautiful part of Europe an even more attractive place to live and do business.”

Mr. Milan Majerský, President of the Prešov Self-Governing Region, said: "I am very pleased that the European Investment Bank has decided to support selected regional infrastructure projects with a loan in the amount of €30 million, in particular in the fields of education, culture, social affairs, reconstruction of bridges, roads, cycle paths and public buildings, thereby supporting the investment plan of the Prešov Self-Governing Region in the total amount of up to € 70 million. The EIB's long-term financing with favourable terms will allow us to step up our investment activity and improve the quality of life of all the people living in our region.”

The operation is in line with the priorities of the new EU Territorial Agenda 2030, a strategic policy document for spatial planning in Europe, its regions and communities.

Background information

About the Prešov Region

The Prešov Self-Governing Region is one of the eight higher territorial units of the Slovak Republic, located in the north-eastern part of and the country. Prešov is the most populous of the Slovak regions, with over 827 000 inhabitants, and the second largest in terms of area. The Prešov Self-Governing Region belongs to the first regional self-governments, with which the EIB has been cooperating in Slovakia for a long time.

About the European Investment Bank

The EIB has been working with Slovakia since 1992 and has invested in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), infrastructure, education and culture. Since the start of operations in Slovakia, the EIB has provided €9.53 billion of financing to 127 projects.