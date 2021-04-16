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IPSE DE BRUGGEN SUSTAINABLE LONG-TERM CARE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
The Netherlands : € 100,000,000
Health : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
17/11/2021 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
14/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IPSE DE BRUGGEN SUSTAINABLE LONG-TERM CARE
Related press
Netherlands: EIB lends €100 million for special care to Ipse de Bruggen

Summary sheet

Release date
16 April 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 17/11/2021
20200857
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
IPSE DE BRUGGEN SUSTAINABLE LONG-TERM CARE
STICHTING IPSE DE BRUGGEN
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 250 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Health - Human health and social work activities
Description
Objectives

Refurbishment and new construction of long-term care facilities for clients with intellectual disabilities predominately within the Dutch province Zuid Holland over the period 2019-2028.

The project supports the improvement of the Promoter's current facilities through refurbishment, replacement and extension. The improvement encompasses buildings, equipment and surrounding areas with nearly 80% of the investment plan focused on the Promoter's three main sites. The project is furthermore dedicated to improve the Promoter's service offer, quality and delivery efficiency and hence it helps to address changing demand for care and increasing quality requirements. The project further aims to improve the Promoter's sustainability level. The Promoter wants to offer clients a healthy, appealing, and safe living environment. To achieve this, the Promoter participates in the Green Deal Sustainable Care. The current real estate will be improved through a CO2 roadmap which consists of investments in isolation, heat pumps, solar panels and energy-efficient installations.

Additionality and Impact

The Project supports the Promoter's investment plans dedicated at the refurbishment and new construction of long-term care facilities for clients with intellectual disabilities within the Dutch province Zuid Holland over the period 2019-2028. This project addresses the sub-optimal investment situation in the European health infrastructure due to market failures originating from the public goods nature of healthcare facilities, including mental and disabled health care providers, and the large health externalities they generate. The project generates benefits through the provision of improved long-term care services to individuals with intellectual disabilities and the reduction of energy consumption. By providing integrated and efficient long-term care services of higher quality, the project aims at responding to the needs of a vulnerable segment of population, hit by the COVID-19 crisis, and to developments in healthcare practices. The operation will ensure that Ipse de Bruggen has sufficient financial resources for the timely implementation of the project; it will allow the promoter to spread out its investments and ensure that the tenor of the loan aligns with the economic life of the asset being financed. The Bank's provision of 25-year financing provides significant stability to the management of the Borrower's long-term obligations.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Care facilities of this kind are not specifically mentioned in the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU, though the project is covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The compliance with requirements of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by 2014/52/EU on Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and Habitats Directive will be verified during appraisal. In line with Directive 2010/31/EU, the buildings will have to meet at least the relevant national targets on energy efficiency. The design energy performance of the buildings and any specific related targets to be met will be verified during appraisal.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the Bank would duly inform the Commission Services and would require the Promoter to apply those rules.

Related documents
14/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IPSE DE BRUGGEN SUSTAINABLE LONG-TERM CARE
Other links
Related press
Netherlands: EIB lends €100 million for special care to Ipse de Bruggen

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IPSE DE BRUGGEN SUSTAINABLE LONG-TERM CARE
Publication Date
14 Sep 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
141310039
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200857
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
14/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IPSE DE BRUGGEN SUSTAINABLE LONG-TERM CARE
Other links
Summary sheet
IPSE DE BRUGGEN SUSTAINABLE LONG-TERM CARE
Data sheet
IPSE DE BRUGGEN SUSTAINABLE LONG-TERM CARE
Related press
Netherlands: EIB lends €100 million for special care to Ipse de Bruggen

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Netherlands: EIB lends €100 million for special care to Ipse de Bruggen
Other links
Related public register
14/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IPSE DE BRUGGEN SUSTAINABLE LONG-TERM CARE

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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