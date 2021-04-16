IPSE DE BRUGGEN SUSTAINABLE LONG-TERM CARE

The Project supports the Promoter's investment plans dedicated at the refurbishment and new construction of long-term care facilities for clients with intellectual disabilities within the Dutch province Zuid Holland over the period 2019-2028. This project addresses the sub-optimal investment situation in the European health infrastructure due to market failures originating from the public goods nature of healthcare facilities, including mental and disabled health care providers, and the large health externalities they generate. The project generates benefits through the provision of improved long-term care services to individuals with intellectual disabilities and the reduction of energy consumption. By providing integrated and efficient long-term care services of higher quality, the project aims at responding to the needs of a vulnerable segment of population, hit by the COVID-19 crisis, and to developments in healthcare practices. The operation will ensure that Ipse de Bruggen has sufficient financial resources for the timely implementation of the project; it will allow the promoter to spread out its investments and ensure that the tenor of the loan aligns with the economic life of the asset being financed. The Bank's provision of 25-year financing provides significant stability to the management of the Borrower's long-term obligations.