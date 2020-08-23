ENEL ENERGY EFFICIENCY & RENEWABLES FL (LATAM)

The operation consists into a Framework Loan to support investments promoted by Enel S.p.A. Group selected operating companies in Latin America in eligible renewable energy generation and energy efficiency programmes.

The operation supports EU policy objectives and development of the European private sector, in the field of sustainable energy and climate change mitigation/adaptation outside the Union, as well as primarily SDG 7 and 13 on Climate Action and on Affordable and Clean Energy. It is in line with national priorities and existing decarbonisation paths in Latin America countries and with the Promoter strategy to fight against climate change.

The operation has an excellent economic return considering the costs of implementation and operation, the economic value of the electricity generated/distributed and the positive environmental externalities. Through energy efficiencies and savings and the improvement of the electricity supply, the project fosters sustainable development in Latin America.

EIB advice ensures technical and economic quality of the investment through project-specific loan conditions, appraisal and monitoring. The Framework Loan structure provides flexibility to the Promoter investment plan as it does not require identification of projects to be financed ex-ante. Signature in tranches and disbursement in local currencies allows flexibility tailored to the Borrowers' financing needs.