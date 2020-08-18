Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

FLORIMOND DESPREZ CLIMATE RESILIENT SEEDS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 40,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
The Netherlands : € 1,600,000
Germany : € 3,200,000
France : € 16,800,000
Belgium : € 17,200,000
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry : € 40,000,000
Signature date(s)
4/03/2022 : € 1,200,000
4/03/2022 : € 1,600,000
4/03/2022 : € 3,200,000
4/03/2022 : € 16,800,000
4/03/2022 : € 17,200,000
Other links
Related public register
11/06/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FLORIMOND DESPREZ CLIMATE RESILIENT SEEDS
Related press
France: EIB signs agreement with Lens-Liévin Council for large-scale projects
Related press
France: EIB and Florimond Desprez sign €40 million loan agreement to finance research into new climate change-resistant plant varieties
Parent project
AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN II

Summary sheet

Release date
10 June 2022
Status
Reference
Signed | 04/03/2022
20200818
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
FLORIMOND DESPREZ CLIMATE RESILIENT SEEDS
FLORIMOND DESPREZ VEUVE & FILS SAS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 40 million
EUR 103 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing of research, development and innovation (RDI) activities related to the creation, development, registration and commercialisation of new field crop seed varieties continuously adapted to changing agroclimatic conditions.

EIB financing would accelerate the RDI efforts conducted by the Promoter, aiming at providing substantial externalities in the areas of environmental protection (reduced environmental footprint of agricultural activities), food security and climate resilience in agricultural land management.

Additionality and Impact

The project concerns the financing of RDI activities of Group Florimond Desprez (GFD) in Europe, related to the creation, development, registration and commercialization of new field crop seed varieties. It will (i) support the promoter's long-term competitiveness in the seed sector through RDI investments and (ii) increase farmers' competitiveness and resilience to climate change through the creation of high performance new crop varieties.

 

EIB financing would accelerate the RDI efforts conducted by the Promoter, aiming at providing substantial externalities in the areas of environmental protection (reduced environmental footprint of agricultural activities), food security and climate resilience in agricultural land management. As such, the RDI programme would be entirely dedicated to Climate Action adaptation.

In addition, the project contributes significantly to the economic development of EU cohesion regions through direct and indirect employment in research.

 

Finally, optimal financing for a RDI-intensive firm, such as GFD, is a key for their success and sustainability. The Bank's tailor-made product would provide the company with a longer maturity than the ones available on the market, at attractive terms and aligned with the economic lifetime of the project, as well as help diversify its borrowing base. In addition, EIB financing is expected to have a positive signalling effect facilitating further funding provided by commercial banks supporting this project.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns RDI activities within the Promoter's research centers in the EU, predominantly in Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands. The project's compliance with all applicable national and EU environmental legislation has been verified during the appraisal. Environmental studies or appropriate assessments will be carried out as applicable and mitigating and/or compensation measures applied as necessary.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Related documents
11/06/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FLORIMOND DESPREZ CLIMATE RESILIENT SEEDS
Related projects
Parent project
AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN II
Other links
Related press
France: EIB signs agreement with Lens-Liévin Council for large-scale projects
Related press
France: EIB and Florimond Desprez sign €40 million loan agreement to finance research into new climate change-resistant plant varieties

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FLORIMOND DESPREZ CLIMATE RESILIENT SEEDS
Publication Date
11 Jun 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
149235073
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200818
Sector(s)
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
France
Germany
The Netherlands
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
11/06/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FLORIMOND DESPREZ CLIMATE RESILIENT SEEDS
Other links
Summary sheet
FLORIMOND DESPREZ CLIMATE RESILIENT SEEDS
Data sheet
FLORIMOND DESPREZ CLIMATE RESILIENT SEEDS
Related press
France: EIB signs agreement with Lens-Liévin Council for large-scale projects
Related press
France: EIB and Florimond Desprez sign €40 million loan agreement to finance research into new climate change-resistant plant varieties
Parent project
AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN II

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: EIB signs agreement with Lens-Liévin Council for large-scale projects
Related press
France: EIB and Florimond Desprez sign €40 million loan agreement to finance research into new climate change-resistant plant varieties
Other links
Related public register
11/06/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FLORIMOND DESPREZ CLIMATE RESILIENT SEEDS
Parent project
AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications